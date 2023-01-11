ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. ”I...
Struggling Texas Tech in ‘urgency mode’ in game at No. 10 Texas

No. 10 Texas and struggling-but-dangerous Texas Tech will have different things to prove but the same goal in mind when they square off Saturday in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) will be trying to show they can expand on the momentum gleaned from back-to-back-gritty wins, the latest of which was a stunning 79-75 come-from-behind home victory over No. 17 TCU on Wednesday.
Harrell scores 15, Texas State takes down Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Mason Harrell scored 15 points to help Texas State defeat Arkansas State 61-58 on Thursday night. Harrell also had five rebounds for the Bobcats (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Tyler Morgan added nine points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Davion Sykes recorded eight points and finished 3 of 6 from the field.
