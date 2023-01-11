ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Odds, Time, and Prediction

Dallas Cowboys-142 Tampa Bay Buccaneers+120. *Odds taken from FanDuel on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw at least one interception in each of his previous seven games. In fact, the 2-time Pro Bowler hasn’t thrown an interception only in two games of the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones says Cowboys playoff run won't impact Mike McCarthy's job security

You would think back-to-back losses in critical situations might doom Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys head coach appears to be safe regardless of how this year’s playoff push goes down. That’s big news with all of the buzz surrounding former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who has been linked to the Cowboys for years and is finally available for a trade.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Washington Commanders make coaching change

The Washington Commanders had high hopes for the 2022-2023 NFL season. However, after an 8-8-1 finish, they’re the only team in the NFC East that didn’t make the playoffs. While the future of the franchise remains in flux, many fans were hoping to see a coaching change, with some hoping that head coach Ron Rivera Read more... The post Washington Commanders make coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Philadelphia

The Most Impressive Thing Eagles Owner Jeff Lurie Has Ever Done

The most impressive thing Jeff Lurie has ever done originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was Jan. 11, 1999, in a press conference at the Center City Marriott, and Jeff Lurie was discussing the head coach the Eagles had just hired: “We needed somebody who is confident they can take something that’s been on a downhill slide and not only reverse that but have a real focused plan on how to succeed in a big way. Not just talk but a detailed, detailed plan.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction

With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round.  According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts.  These "foreign objects" ...
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills, Bengals remain on top heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

The 2022 regular season has, at long last, reached its conclusion. Now it gets really fun. The postseason promises drama, and eventual immortality for one team. But before any of that, let's take one last look at the league of 32. Next week, we'll cut down our breakdown to only cover teams who qualified for the postseason. That means this is goodbye to 18 others, including the Lions, a top-10 squad that couldn't find a seat when the NFL's game of playoff musical chairs came to an end.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Comeback

Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed

Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Head Coach's Future With Team Reportedly in Limbo

A Super Bowl champion head coach could be a free agent soon. According to ESPN, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may not be back with the team in 2023 as his future is in limbo. It is believed that McVay will take some time to determine whether he will return for the 2023 season. In the last year, McVay has won a Super Bowl, asked to work in television, got married, watched his wife's home country of Ukraine get invited, deal with the loss of his grandfather and go through a 2022 season where the Rams went 5-12.

