Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Intimate Kiss as She Congratulates Him Post Golden Globes Win
The pair embraced after the Elvis star took home a win for best actor in a drama movie at Tuesday's awards show There was certainly "A Little Less Conversation" when Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber locked lips after the Elvis star's Golden Globes victory this week! After Butler won the award for best actor in a drama movie — thanks to his portrayal of the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic — Gerber waited outside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton and embraced her partner with a hug...
Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance
Selena Gomez appeared to react to her online critics with a laugh. After attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, the Only Murders in the Building star apparently received comments from internet users regarding her physical appearance while posing for the cameras at the event. Wearing a show-stopping Valentino design...
Jamie Lee Curtis Turned Co-Star Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Win Moment Meme Into a Shirt
"A moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," Curtis wrote on Instagram Some moments are worthy of being worn! Jamie Lee Curtis showed off a new shirt on Instagram Saturday — featuring an image of her reaction to Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes win earlier in the week. The image, of course, went viral after Yeoh's victory in the category for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Before taking her trophy for...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with a Beach Photo
To some, it may be just another day...but to Gabriella Brooks, it's Liam Day!. Brooks took to her Instagram stories on Friday to pay tribute to her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth on his 33rd birthday. The actress, 32, celebrated his special day on social media by posting a beachy photo of...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Unrecognizable as He Transforms into Balding Redhead for HBO's The Sympathizer
The Iron Man star altered his look to tackle multiple roles in the upcoming spy thriller Robert Downey Jr. appears to be going all out for his new HBO series, The Sympathizer. The actor, 57, looked completely unrecognizable as he was snapped on the show's Los Angeles set. While sporting receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows, he donned the familiar old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. He also had on navy pants and brown shoes. The historical drama-thriller...
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds
Score up to 60 percent off of Adidas, Free People, and True Botanicals while you can We're here to let you in on a little secret: Nordstrom has a secret sale section, and it's teeming with deep discounts on so many coveted brands. The Limited-Time Sale section is hiding in plain sight at Nordstrom, and it includes up to 60 percent off of Sorel, Nike, and Adidas shoes, Free People and Good American clothing, and skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, Kiehl's, and Clinique. The...
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
Eddie Murphy Explains That Surprising Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
"You have to say something about it, then you move on," Eddie Murphy said about referencing Will Smith's Oscars slap Eddie Murphy is sharing why he made reference to the Will Smith Oscars slap at the Golden Globes this week. As Murphy was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony Tuesday, the comedian/actor surprised the audience with a joke about last year's Academy Awards and the moment when Smith, 54, hit Chris Rock onstage over a comment about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. As the actor wrapped his speech,...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Baby Bump in New Photos for W Magazine's Best Performances Portfolio
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting their first baby together Keke Palmer is continuing to show off her chic maternity style. The pregnant Nope star, 29, is featured in W Magazine's 2022 Best Performances Portfolio, where she poses for a series of new photos modeling different looks accentuating her baby bump. In one photo, Palmer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, wears a form-fitting white Proenza Schouler dress that hugs her stomach. The mock-neck mini dress features bell sleeves with beautiful black trim. A second...
Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
The musician revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he and his wife recently celebrated their daughter just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15 Nick Jonas is sharing how he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated their daughter's first birthday. The Jonas Brothers musician, 30, revealed during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that baby Malti celebrated her special day with a big party "over the weekend," just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15. "We had to celebrate," Jonas told host...
Lisa Marie Presley Once Worked in a Fish and Chips Van in England — and She Loved It
Presley moved to England in 2010 with her then-husband Michael Lockwood, where she befriended owners of a local pub and fish and chips van While Lisa Marie Presley was well known for her career in music — following in her father Elvis' footsteps — she wasn't afraid to pitch in with some more ordinary work over the years. Presley moved from California to Rotherfield in East Sussex, England with her then-husband Michael Lockwood in 2010. While she lived there, she befriended local pub owner Justin Scales, who says...
Meghann Fahy Says She Doesn't 'Kiss and Tell' amid Rumored Romance with White Lotus Costar Leo Woodall
Meghann Fahy and her White Lotus costar Leo Woodall sparked romance rumors after he shared a series of photos with the actress on Instagram in September Meghann Fahy isn't ready to spill the beans about her rumored romance with her White Lotus costar Leo Woodall. After being asked by a viewer if there was "any truth" to the speculation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, The Bold Type alum said, "Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys." Host Andy Cohen then told Fahy,...
Bruce Willis Poses with Daughter Tallulah in Silly 'High Drama' Snapshots — See the Photos!
The father-daughter photo opp comes after Bruce Willis gathered with his whole brood, including all five children and both wives, for a Christmas family photo last month Bruce Willis has no problem being goofy. The Golden Globe winner, 67, served some silly expressions as he posed with his and Demi Moore's youngest daughter Tallulah Willis in photos the 28-year-old posted on Friday, along with some other random snapshots of her day. "High drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO," Tallulah wrote...
What Is M3GAN and Why Is Everyone Obsessed? Everything to Know About the Murderous Robot Doll Movie
Between the disturbingly viral dance that blew up on TikTok and the concerns raised about its PG-13 rating, here's what to know about Universal's latest science-fiction horror film about an A.I. doll If Chucky and American Girl Doll had a baby, its offspring would resemble something like M3GAN — the main protagonist of Universal and Blumhouse's latest science-fiction-based horror film of the same name. The Gerard Johnstone-helmed picture centers around a doll that combines the murderous nature of the Child's Play monster with the lovable companionship of...
Morgan Freeman Joins Star-Studded Cast of New Paramount+ CIA Drama Lioness
The 85-year-old Academy Award winner will play a U.S. secretary of state in the Taylor Sheridan-helmed drama, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña Add Morgan Freeman to the Lioness lineup! The Oscar winner, 85, is joining the cast of the Paramount+ CIA drama, the studio announced on Friday. Freeman will be playing Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state in the show. Based on a real CIA program, Lioness will follow a young Marine named Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) as she joins the CIA's Lioness...
Amy Winehouse Biopic: See Industry Actress Marisa Abela Channel the Late Singer in First Photo
"Watch out everyone!" said director Sam Taylor-Johnson as she teased the upcoming film Marisa Abela is the spitting image of Amy Winehouse in the first photo from director Sam Taylor-Johnson's upcoming biopic Back to Black. The Industry actress, 26, stars as the late singer in a photo the director shared on Instagram Friday, showing Abela rocking Winehouse's signature beehive hairstyle and large hoop earrings. "Marisa Abela … watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday. Here we go!" Taylor-Johnson, 55, wrote in the caption. Abela shared the photo on her Instagram...
People
382K+
Followers
65K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0