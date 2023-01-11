Mayes County School annexation vote fails

PRYOR, Okla. — A recent proposition in Mayes County involving school annexation did not pass on Tuesday night, according to the Mayes County Election Board.

The vote was to determine if the Osage Public School District would be annexed into the Pryor Public School District beginning the next school year.

The Board said the vote failed 128-114.

Dr. Lisa Muller is the superintendent for both the Osage Public School and Pryor Public Schools. On Monday, she said Osage Public School has been receiving less funding due to low enrollment.

“Since 2019-2020, the state aid is $160,000 a year less than it was at that time,” Muller said “So it has dropped off pretty substantially and it is challenging to continue operations with such a small enrollment.”

Muller said several factors have played into those numbers, including disruptions in education caused by COVID and the transfer of students to Pryor, although some students have transferred from Pryor to Osage as well.

Muller also said the vote failing could mean reducing staff and combining classes.

