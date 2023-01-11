Ryan Murphy Accepts Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes and Speaks on His Career of 'Hope and Progress'

Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Eddie Murphy Explains That Surprising Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
"You have to say something about it, then you move on," Eddie Murphy said about referencing Will Smith's Oscars slap Eddie Murphy is sharing why he made reference to the Will Smith Oscars slap at the Golden Globes this week. As Murphy was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony Tuesday, the comedian/actor surprised the audience with a joke about last year's Academy Awards and the moment when Smith, 54, hit Chris Rock onstage over a comment about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. As the actor wrapped his speech,...
Jamie Lee Curtis Turned Co-Star Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Win Moment Meme Into a Shirt
"A moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," Curtis wrote on Instagram Some moments are worthy of being worn! Jamie Lee Curtis showed off a new shirt on Instagram Saturday — featuring an image of her reaction to Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes win earlier in the week. The image, of course, went viral after Yeoh's victory in the category for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Before taking her trophy for...
Maude Apatow to Make Her New York Stage Debut in Off-Broadway Little Shop of Horrors
Apatow's Euphoria character Lexi produced and starred in a play during the second season of the hit HBO Max series Maude Apatow is going from starring in a make-believe play in Euphoria to actually starring in a real-life production. The Euphoria actress, 25, will make her theater debut as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She will appear in the production from Feb. 7 to April 2., taking over the role from Tony Award winner Lena Hall, who departs on Feb. 5. "I have long...
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 Tori Spelling is undergoing another health scare with one of her kids. The mom of five shared a photo on her Instagram Story late Wednesday showing daughter Stella, 14, hooked up to different wires while lying in a hospital bed, in a gown and a face mask. "The hits just keep coming😭," she captioned the photo, tagging Stella and offering no further information about what the teen is being treated for. In addition...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Unrecognizable as He Transforms into Balding Redhead for HBO's The Sympathizer
The Iron Man star altered his look to tackle multiple roles in the upcoming spy thriller Robert Downey Jr. appears to be going all out for his new HBO series, The Sympathizer. The actor, 57, looked completely unrecognizable as he was snapped on the show's Los Angeles set. While sporting receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows, he donned the familiar old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. He also had on navy pants and brown shoes. The historical drama-thriller...
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson Had a 'Real Relationship,' Says 'You Are Not Alone' Video Director
"It was in that newlywed fun and humor and laughter and smiles that you can see. So it was all very positive," video director Wayne Isham tells PEOPLE of Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson's romance was the real thing, so says the director for Jackson's You Are Not Alone hit. On Thursday, Presley died hours after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. She was 54. For the first time since her death, director Wayne Isham is speaking...
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? 'Outer Banks' Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Stokes posted a snap of himself getting close with a blonde he tagged as Ballerini on his Instagram Is Kelsea Ballerini ready to "jump right in" with Chase Stokes? The "Heartfirst" singer, 29, and Outer Banks actor, 30, were spotted getting cozy at Monday's Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Fans initially took note of an Instagram post from Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves featuring a group of musicians, actors and influencers he hosted in his suite for the playoff game, which Georgia won...
Billy Bush Says 'It Feels Awful' to Have Done One of Lisa Marie Presley's Final Interviews
"My heart is very heavy," the Extra host tells PEOPLE of interviewing Elvis Presley's daughter just two days before her sudden death at 54 Billy Bush is still in shock over Lisa Marie Presley's death. "It feels awful," the Extra host tells PEOPLE of interviewing Lisa Marie at Tuesday's 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, less than 48 hours before her death. "I feel my heart is very heavy for pretty much anyone in pain." The only child of singer Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday after being rushed to...
Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance
Selena Gomez appeared to react to her online critics with a laugh. After attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, the Only Murders in the Building star apparently received comments from internet users regarding her physical appearance while posing for the cameras at the event. Wearing a show-stopping Valentino design...
Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Amy Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue were captured meeting on the streets of New York City on Thursday. Photos of the exes showed a downcast Robach handing off their shared family dog to Shue in what appeared to be an emotional exchange. In the images, Shue holds the little dog's leash and stands a few feet away from his former partner, as they both engage in conversation outside on the sidewalk.
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the new post-apocalyptic drama Bella Ramsey has come a long way since playing a pint-sized ruler on Game of Thrones. The 19-year-old English actress is costarring alongside fellow GoT alum Pedro Pascal in the highly anticipated video game turned original series, The Last of Us, on HBO. Ramsey plays Ellie Williams, a teenager who is immune to the fungus that has turned the world into a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with "infected." Joel Miller, portrayed by Pascal, is a smuggler on a journey...
A Look Back at Lisa Marie Presley's Music Career: 'You're Going to See Who I Really Am'
Elvis' only daughter, who died on Thursday at age 54, jumpstarted her own music career with a debut album in 2003 It's hard to follow in the footsteps of a king, and Lisa Marie Presley did everything her own way. The singer-songwriter, who died on Thursday at age 54 after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest, is recognized by many as daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, but to fans who supported her music career in the early '00s and beyond, she was always a rockstar. With a posthumous collab with...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Morgan Freeman Joins Star-Studded Cast of New Paramount+ CIA Drama Lioness
The 85-year-old Academy Award winner will play a U.S. secretary of state in the Taylor Sheridan-helmed drama, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña Add Morgan Freeman to the Lioness lineup! The Oscar winner, 85, is joining the cast of the Paramount+ CIA drama, the studio announced on Friday. Freeman will be playing Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state in the show. Based on a real CIA program, Lioness will follow a young Marine named Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) as she joins the CIA's Lioness...
