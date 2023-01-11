Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: How Colorado’s high egg and energy prices mesh with its slowing inflation
Inflation has slowed in urban Colorado since March. Did you notice? Possibly not, because by the end of 2022, the Denver area posted its highest annual inflation rate in decades, at 8%, which was the same as the nation’s, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In...
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
9News
When Colorado legislators quit, political insiders pick replacements
There have already been four vacancies this year. A handful of party insiders will pick who gets those seats for years to come.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado
Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
As of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
Colorado's General Assembly blasts back into action | CAPITOL M
Welcome back to Gold Dome High and the 2023 legislative session!. It's already off to a good start. First: To whomever came up with the idea for Colorado Counties, Inc. socks, Capitol M is in awe. Second: Hats off to Senate President Steve Fenberg, who decided that he wanted to...
Funny Rejected Colorado License Plates Will Make You LOL
The State of Colorado's DMV has continued its role as the "Fun Police" to kick off the new year as it released its list of banned and rejected custom license plate options for 2023. Banned License Plates In Colorado. How many times have you been driving behind someone or sitting...
koamnewsnow.com
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS
Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
KDVR.com
Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online
A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Avalanche experts warning about dangerous...
Chili’s Restaurants In Colorado Have Stopped Serving This Very Popular Item
Chili’s restaurants in Colorado and around the country stopped serving this extremely popular comfort food menu item. What's the deal?. Sing it with me... I want my baby back baby back baby back... Chili's, baby back ribs. A song that made us all want to dine at the popular Texas-based Chili's restaurants. Don't worry, the baby back ribs are safe, but here's an awesome behind-the-scenes making of that iconic jingle to make you smile before breaking the bad news.
coloradosun.com
Drought has eased in Colorado, but experts brace for what the 2023 snow season holds in store
Recent increases in precipitation have brought much of Colorado out of drought and led to a solid start for winter snowpack in the mountains. Meteorologists are hopeful this could lead to a successful wet season, and even ease drought conditions this summer — but they aren’t making any calls just yet.
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Westword
New Study Explores Costs Versus Benefits of Oil and Gas Industry in Colorado
What has the oil and gas industry done for you lately?. The answer may have come just as the 2023 legislative session begins in Colorado, via a new study by the Colorado Fiscal Institute that attempts to illuminate a cost-benefit analysis of the oil and gas industry in the state to help inform policymakers.
Six Foods That Might Be Hard to Find in Colorado Grocery Stores in 2023
If you have been to the grocery store lately, you might have seen one of the many empty spots on the shelves in Colorado. This past week, I tried to find broccoli florets in the bag and it seems as if they have been canceled. I went to five different...
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
kunc.org
News brief with the Colorado Sun: Bird flu wipes out flocks; Farm accused of unsafe conditions
On Tuesdays, we talk with our colleagues at the Colorado Sun about the stories they are following. Nearly 6.4 million chickens have died from Colorado’s worst outbreak of avian influenza ever. Reporter David Krause says that number is up to almost 58 million birds nationally. Wild bird populations are also increasingly suffering, including the loss of bald eagles.
2 newly unearthed fossils discovered in Colorado
The Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center announced the discovery of two large newly unearthed fossils from right here in Colorado on Thursday afternoon.
southarkansassun.com
Colorado To Receive Up To $1,500 Tax Refunds Under TABOR
Colorado will be receiving up to $1,500 in tax refunds under Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). Originally, the refunds were $400 per taxpayer, but because of Colorado’s developing economy, the tax refunds have increased. Due to the amendment to Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), the government of Colorado...
