Warren, MI

MLive.com

Chelsea boys flex muscles late to fend off rival Dexter and remain unbeaten

DEXTER – Andrea Cabana knows her team will get everyone’s best shot and that couldn’t have been truer on Friday night. The first-year Chelsea boys basketball coach watched her team struggle offensively early but then flip a switch when it mattered most en route to a 59-50 win over rival Dexter on the road.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams on the rise

ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams in the area are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. MLive has listed xx teams that trending up as well as the Top 10 rankings for the week of Jan. 9. Check out the rankings and the teams on the rise below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

MLive’s 2023 Mr. Basketball watch list update for Jan. 13

Anthony Benard has been an exceptional athlete for Grosse Pointe South ever since he arrived at the schools. A standout in both football and basketball, he will pursue the latter at Mercer Univeristy. At the end of last week, Benard made sure he’d leave a lasting legacy by becoming the...
MLive.com

Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan

Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
YPSILANTI, MI

