Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Saline girls get hot from long distance
The 3-pointers came early and often for Saline’s girls basketball team on Friday. Led by Kate Stemmer, the Hornets used nine 3-point makes to hold off Brownstown Woodhaven 54-41 to move to 10-1 on the year.
MLive.com
Howell wins title at Jim Dewland Classic, Western second, Portage Central third
PARMA -- Howell won the team title at the 59th Annual Jim Dewland Classic on Saturday, picking up 256.5 points to beat out second-place Western by 53 points. Portage Central took third with 201. The Highlanders stood atop the podium in four weight classes.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s toughness, depth on display in rivalry win
ANN ARBOR -- The play that inspired perhaps the most emotion from a Wolverine on Saturday wasn’t a made 3 or a block or even the final buzzer on Michigan’s 70-55 victory over rival Michigan State. It was an offensive foul call after Michigan senior Maddie Nolan drew...
MLive.com
See photos as Chelsea sweeps Dexter in girls and boys basketball doubleheader
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The thunderous crowd at Dexter High School kept players on their toes all night. The Dreadnaughts were defeated in a girls and boys basketball doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 13. To start the evening, the girls won 62-47. The boys game was neck and neck until the...
MLive.com
‘Best point guard in the state’: Leila Wells leads Chelsea girls to revenge win over Dexter
DEXTER – Tony Scheffler has no doubts about how good Leila Wells is as a basketball player. And the Chelsea girls basketball coach didn’t shy away from giving his star player recognition after the Bulldogs topped rival Dexter, 62-47, on Friday.
MLive.com
Chelsea boys flex muscles late to fend off rival Dexter and remain unbeaten
DEXTER – Andrea Cabana knows her team will get everyone’s best shot and that couldn’t have been truer on Friday night. The first-year Chelsea boys basketball coach watched her team struggle offensively early but then flip a switch when it mattered most en route to a 59-50 win over rival Dexter on the road.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 13
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. If there is a game that is missing, please report it to Greg Wickliffe at gwickliffe@mlive.com.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams on the rise
ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams in the area are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. MLive has listed xx teams that trending up as well as the Top 10 rankings for the week of Jan. 9. Check out the rankings and the teams on the rise below.
MLive.com
MLive’s 2023 Mr. Basketball watch list update for Jan. 13
Anthony Benard has been an exceptional athlete for Grosse Pointe South ever since he arrived at the schools. A standout in both football and basketball, he will pursue the latter at Mercer Univeristy. At the end of last week, Benard made sure he’d leave a lasting legacy by becoming the...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan
Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
Comments / 1