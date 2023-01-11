ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Marion County tournament first round: Brebeuf gets it done, a couple of buzzer-beaters

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

It has been 14 years since the Brebeuf Jesuit boys basketball program reached the semifinals of the Marion County tournament. Allen Glunt, Brebeuf’s first-year coach, was an assistant under Andy Fagan back then, in 2009.

“We’ve talked a lot this week about what it means and how long it’s been,” Glunt said. “It’s been (14 years) since Brebeuf has advanced even to the weekend. Even though we have a lot of new faces, this group has a chance to do a lot of stuff we haven’t done in a long time.”

Brebeuf (7-4) will have a chance to end that streak Wednesday night. The Braves knocked off visiting Decatur Central 60-42 in the first round of the county tourney Tuesday behind a balanced effort on offense and a zone defense that flummoxed the Hawks (6-4). Brebeuf will host Lawrence North, a 65-63 winner at Lutheran, in the quarterfinal Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8zbG_0kAPzBEa00

Brebeuf had four players in double figures, led by Merrick Macaluso and Reis Butcher with 12 points apiece. Evan Haywood added 11 points and Cam Freeman had 10. The Braves closed the first half on a 9-3 run to take a 29-23 lead into halftime and pushed out to a 16-point advantage in the third quarter.

Decatur Central was led by 12 points from Anthony Ball, but played the last 12 minutes without him due to injury. The Hawks struggled to score and protect the ball against Brebeuf’s mix of zone defenses.

“Tonight was one of those nights where I don’t know if was going to be man to man or mano a mano,” Glunt said. “We were able to play some zone and use our length and use our quickness to turn people over. They are so good offensively and so streaky, we were just trying to find a way to keep them off balance.”

Brebeuf graduated its top six scorers from last year’s team, including Miami of Ohio freshman Billy Smith. But that has opened the door for seniors like Freeman and Macaluso and juniors Haywood and Butcher, who played for Glunt two years ago when he was the junior varsity coach.

“It would mean a lot for us (to reach the semifinals), especially having a young group like this,” Macaluso said. “We want to help build the foundation for what we want this program to be when the seniors leave. I think we’re sort of changing the culture a little bit and making it more about winning.”

In other first-round games:

Pike 98, Speedway 68 : Pike (8-3) won its seventh consecutive game in decisive fashion as Devon Woods led the way with 23 points and Joseph Annan added 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3jng_0kAPzBEa00

Roncalli 56, North Central 54 : Luke Kegerreis made the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds as Roncalli (5-5) upset defending county champion North Central (6-6). It is the first county tournament win for the Royals in five seasons. Kegerreis led the Royals with 17 points.

Lawrence North 65, Lutheran 63 : In another back-and-forth thriller, Lawrence North junior Kobi Bowles scored on a floater at the buzzer to lead Lawrence North (8-2) into the quarterfinal round. Azavier Robinson led the Wildcats with 20 points and Lonte Ward had 17 for Class A fifth-ranked Lutheran (7-3).

Southport 58, Perry Meridian 38 : Southport (8-4) jumped out to 14-point halftime lead and cruised from there against the Falcons (3-9). The Cardinals are looking to make a second consecutive county semifinal appearance.

Lawrence Central 60, Franklin Central 48 : Da’John Craig had 25 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Bears (10-4) to a sixth consecutive win.

Warren Central 73, Park Tudor 47 : After back-to-back decisive wins over Lawrence North and Hamilton Southeastern, Warren Central (9-5) kept the positivity going as Robert Walker led the way with 21 points. The win sets up a rematch with a Ben Davis team that defeated the Warriors 58-47 on Dec. 16.

Ben Davis 63, Beech Grove 44 : Sheridan Sharp had 17 points and six steals and Zane Doughty went for 11 points and 15 rebounds as Class 4A No. 1 Ben Davis improved to 15-0.

Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchups

Pike (8-3) at Roncalli (5-5), 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence North (8-2) at Brebeuf Jesuit (7-4), 6:30 p.m.

Southport (8-4) at Lawrence Central (10-4), 6:30 p.m.

Warren Central (9-5) at Ben Davis (15-0), 6:30 p.m.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Marion County tournament first round: Brebeuf gets it done, a couple of buzzer-beaters

Comments / 0

Related
carmelmonthlymagazine.com

Carmel High School Alumna Inducted into Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame

Carmel High School class of 2009 graduate Chrissy Steffen was inducted into the Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame last month. The former shooting guard, All-State player [both junior and senior years at CHS] assisted the Lady Greyhounds in 2008 with their win at the Class 4A state championship and is a record holder [school career scoring record] for which these accomplishments earned Steffen’s induction into the esteemed HOF.
CARMEL, IN
1075thefan.com

What’s Wrong With IU Basketball?

Before the Indiana Hoosiers’ season began, a lot of optimism seemed to surround this team and their potential. However, after another embarrassing loss to a Big Ten opponent, this time Penn State, all of that optimism seems to have faded, replaced by confusion, anger, and most of all, a lack of answers. Throughout the whole season, a recurring theme for the Hoosiers has been poor defense. Yesterday was no exception, with Indiana falling behind in the first half, before ultimately losing by a score of 85-66. This marks the 3rd straight loss for Indiana, and as the losses continue to mount, questions are beginning to arise about who deserves the blame, and what that could mean for head coach Mike Woodson.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood

One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 12, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast …. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Pizza Junkiez

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who doesn’t love a good pizza party?🍕. Dawn Livingston, Jeremy Livingston, and Jasan Julius with Pizza Junkiez restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Friday to serve up a few slices of pizza on Tasty Takeout. Join the party and order a box or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of […]
INDIANA STATE
indianapolismonthly.com

Castleton Goes International Via Saraga

INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

I-70 east through downtown Indianapolis expected to reopen this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen eastbound Interstate 70 through the North Split interchange in downtown Indianapolis this weekend. Crews are scheduled to begin moving barrels and putting down new pavement markings Friday night. During the process, drivers should plan for multiple short-term lane restrictions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy