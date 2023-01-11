Halftime takeaways: Auburn basketball in close fight with Ole Miss

The Auburn Tigers are in a rock fight with Ole Miss on the road at the half.
Ole Miss leads No. 21 Auburn 35-34 at the half.
It's another dog fight on the road for Bruce Pearl's Tigers.
Despite another cold shooting performance, things have stayed close - Kermit Davis has given Pearl problems for quite some time, and this game is no exception.
Here are three halftime takeaways.
Series History
Auburn leads the all-time series over Ole Miss 78-62, having evenly split the series 4-4 over the last eight contests.
Fun Fact
Despite holding a lead in the all-time series, the Tigers took a significant hit in their record following a series high 10-game losing streak from 2012-2017.
