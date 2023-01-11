Halftime takeaways: Auburn basketball in close fight with Ole Miss

The Auburn Tigers are in a rock fight with Ole Miss on the road at the half.

Ole Miss leads No. 21 Auburn 35-34 at the half.

It's another dog fight on the road for Bruce Pearl's Tigers.

Despite another cold shooting performance, things have stayed close - Kermit Davis has given Pearl problems for quite some time, and this game is no exception.

Here are three halftime takeaways.

Johni Broome, Tigers looking inside often Broome leads the Tigers with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Auburn has worked the ball inside a lot thus far (only seven attempts from three), and has found success - they're currently shooting 50% from inside the arc at the break. The outside shot hasn't fallen at a high clip for the Tigers this season, so working inside with Broom seems like a good idea. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Ole Miss has controlled the transition game The Rebels are currently outscoring Auburn nine points to two in transition. Finding a way to create separation from Ole Miss will likely include the Tigers creating some offense on the break in the second half.

A tough contest isn't a surprise for a couple of reasons First, Ole Miss has been a problem team for the Tigers over the past decade. They've split the last eight games 4-4 and had the longest losing streak in the series right before that from 2012-17. Not only is this normally a tough matchup for Pearl's squad, its also another road game in the SEC. Difficult games are to be expected away from Neville Arena.

Series History

Auburn leads the all-time series over Ole Miss 78-62, having evenly split the series 4-4 over the last eight contests.

Fun Fact

Despite holding a lead in the all-time series, the Tigers took a significant hit in their record following a series high 10-game losing streak from 2012-2017.

