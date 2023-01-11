Harbor Springs boys dictate the tempo early, run away from rival Charlevoix

HARBOR SPRINGS — If there’s one thing a John Flynn coached team wants to do, it’s play fast.

But, there’s a difference between pushing it and playing out of control and playing with tempo and getting the shot you want.

When Flynn’s Harbor Springs boys’ basketball team welcomed in rival Charlevoix Tuesday night for a Lake Michigan Conference showdown, his Rams were the latter kind of team that played fast, shared the ball and took smart shots.

That combination of basketball led to a big lead early for Harbor and an eventual 65-47 victory to go home with.

“We wanted to dictate tempo, that was one of our goals and then effort and energy are a big thing for us. I thought we did that,” said Flynn. “Are we in better shape and do we want it more?

“I thought our guys came out and really played the right way and listened and did what we wanted to. They did what we worked on in practice and extrapolated that over to the game. It was fun to see.”

The win moved the Rams to 3-3 overall on the season and it came as their first Lake Michigan win, moving them to 1-1. For the Rayders, it was a drop to 1-6 and 0-2 within league play, while dropping a fourth straight.

For Charlevoix coach Anthony Troshak, the game’s first few minutes really dictated a lot about the night.

“They moved the ball really well and we did not. They attacked, played inside-out and we just let the ball stick a little,” said Troshak. “That’s credit to them and how they’re coached. They played hard and we didn’t match that intensity early on.”

That intensity from the Rams came behind a 19-10 start with Tyler Piper being fed under the basket for six quick points for the Rams, while Jack Clancy was also active from the start.

By the end of the first, the Rams held a 24-12 advantage, with Troshak’s guys scrambling throughout much of the quarter to make up lost possessions.

“When you get down, you start to reel a little and you try to get it back on one possession,” said Troshak. “We’re a young team and we can’t do that. You’ve got to chip away at it, otherwise it’s like quicksand and you just keep sinking further down.”

Harbor continued to share the ball throughout the second quarter, with Braeden Flynn starting to get hot as well. Flynn, Rider Bartel and Nash VanSloten all nailed 3-pointers in the second and Harbor eventually headed to half up 41-19 with multiple guys in the book.

“Thats’ what we want,” said Flynn on the sharing of the ball. “I told them if we make the extra pass and we play fundamental basketball, good things usually happen and we saw that tonight. We made some open shots and it gets everyone involved and it’s hard to guard. And, it’s fun for the kids to play and it’s fun to watch.”

Charlevoix did come out of the break with a little 10-2 run to put a little sweat in the Rams, as Flynn called timeout with six minutes to go in the quarter and in a now 43-30 game.

But, Clancy clamped down for the Rams, coming out of the timeout with a 3-pointer, then finished off a Rayder turnover with a short jumper to bring the lead back to 18 quickly. The Rams later closed the third with a 54-37 advantage.

“I was really proud of Jack Clancy, a senior, and then Brady Keiser, both guys really stepped up and played well,” added Flynn. “They looked to attack, looked to score and dictated tempo.”

Braeden Flynn led on the night with 17 points, Clancy scored 15 points and Piper added 13 points. Bartel and Keiser also each scored seven.

For Charlevoix, Ryan Pearl scored 11, Joe Gaffney had nine points and Troy Nickel and Hudson Vollmer each had eight.

Bouncing back for Troshak and his guys will all come behind consistency, beyond just game day, in his eyes.

“Consistency in practice,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of guys out for various reasons. It’s no excuse, but just in practice we’ve got to be consistent for an hour and 45 minutes. We’ll play 16 minutes of good basketball, then the other 16 minutes is poor. You play how you practice.”

Charlevoix will next travel to Grayling for another Lake Michigan Conference matchup on Thursday, Jan. 12, while Harbor Springs hits the road to Boyne City on Thursday.