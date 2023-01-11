High school hoops rewind: West Ottawa girls earn historic win in OT; Zeeland West girls top Holland

PARK TWP. - A battle of state-ranked teams lived up to the hype as the No. 14 West Ottawa girls defeated the No. 12 Hudsonville Eagles 55-51 in overtime on Tuesday.

In overtime, a transition basket by Gabby Reynolds and a huge 3-pointer by Chelsea Overbeek propelled the home team to victory.

The Panthers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in the OK Red. It was West Ottawa's 500 girls basketball victory in program history.

The Panthers led by 11 in the second half only to see it evaporate in the fourth quarter.

West Ottawa got a defensive stop on the final possession of regulation to force overtime.

Reynolds scored 20 to lead the Panthers, while Overbeek had 19 and Magaly Lemus added 12. Reynolds also dished out 10 assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Zeeland West 59, Holland 22

The Zeeland West girls basketball team defeated Holland 59-22 on Tuesday.

Ally Yonker scored a game-high 14 points and Jordyn Klaasen scored 11 for the Dux (5-0, 2-0 OK Green).

"Our girls really did a good job moving the ball on offense tonight. I was very pleased with the unselfishness our players showed by sharing the ball and turning good shots into great ones," Zeeland West coach Ryan Lane said.

Holland was led in scoring by Ari Gray with 11

Black River 46, GR Prep 34

The River Rats improved to 5-3 with the Monday win. Olivia Hayes scored 21 points, while Camille Wolbrink had 12 and Melanie Alferink had six.

“We struggled in the first half against their pressure, but found our groove the rest of the way," Black River coach Brent Rowe said. "We are looking forward to a big match up against Gobles on Friday night.”

Muskegon 55, Zeeland East 22

The Chix lost to Muskegon 55-22 on Tuesday night and dropped to 3-6 on the season.

Mirra Fenlon and Rachel Miller both had nine points for Zeeland East.

Potter's House 48, Saugatuck 37

The Saugatuck girls led 30-29 after three quarters but couldn't hang on.

“Our kids played their best game of the season tonight," Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali said. "They worked hard on the court and in film. We were prepared and it showed.”

A 2-minute stretch midway through the fourth got away from the Trailblazers and ended up being the difference in the game.

“Potter's House is extremely athletic and, although we contained them throughout, they took advantage of a small window of poor decisions and missed shots midway through the fourth," Tringali said. “Great defensive effort tonight, took away their drive and forced them to play outside.”

Sophomore Kennedy Gustafson had a solid all around game with several blocks, 15 rebounds and 14 points. Freshman Ada Roth finished with 10 points.

Parchment 54, Fennville 32

The Fennville Blackhawks lost to Parchment 54-32 Tuesday.Fennville was down 11-2 after one quarter of play and continued to trail 26-7 at halftime.

Lila Rosema led the Blackhawks (2-6) in scoring with 19 points. Kyli Bushee followed up with seven points.

“We got off to a pretty slow start tonight, but we fought hard throughout the whole game and made some improvements as the game progressed," Fennville coach Josh Weimer said. "We were able to win one quarter outscoring Parchment 11-8 in the fouth. We're going to keep collecting the small victories throughout these losses and work hard to gain better results. We're winning within our perspective of these outcomes, and with how we've handled the losses. We're looking forward to the next opportunity to play on Friday."

Subscribe:Get the most local sports coverage with this special offer

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hudsonville 65, West Ottawa 46

The Panthers led 12-10 after the first quarter but were outscored 20-12 and 18-9 in the next two quarters as Hudsonville earned the OK Red win.

Jovaan Daniels scored 11 points to lead the Eagles.

Muskegon 62, Zeeland East 45

The Chix lost the OK Green road game, falling to the Big Reds 62-45.

Layne Risdon scored 20 points to lead Zeeland East.

Potter's House 59, Saugatuck 34

Saugatuck came out tough in the first quarter and even took the early lead on a Will Ayers 3-pointer. Jo

After a tough quarter the Trailblazers found themselves down 11-8. That's as close as the game would get all night as the Pumas would take a 21-6 second quarter and a 22-5 third quarter and coast the rest of the night.

The defensive pressure from Potter's House made it extremely difficult to get any open looks offensively and great offensive rebounding from the Pumas gave them lots of easy looks all night," Saugatuck coach Brian Ward said.

Leading the way for the Trailblazers was junior Russell Vande Poel with 13 points.

Parchment 72, Fennville 27

The Blackhawks lost the SAC matchup.

Ben Peterson scored 18 points to lead Fennville and Juan Porrez added eight.

Bangor 62, Black River 60

The Black River boys lost to Bangor high school on Tuesday night 60-62 and dropped to 2-6.

Jonah Vandermeer led the River Rats with 26 points and five assists. Atif Usmani chipped in 11 points and five rebounds.

"Shots didn’t fall in the first half, but we did a much better job getting to the basket in the second half. Credit Bangor for denying our bigs the ball every time down the floor," Black River coach Derrion Denham said. "I love that my guys alway fight to the end, they left everything on the floor tonight, we missed some key rotation but we found a way to clean it up. I learn a lot about my team tonight! We got alot of work to do before our next game. Overall I’m happy with our performance tonight."