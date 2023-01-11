Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Mavs owner Mark Cuban’s Luka Doncic rant draws hilarious $100 million reaction from Andre Iguodala
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were involved in an absolute thriller on Thursday night as they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game went into double overtime and it certainly had no shortage of controversial moments throughout the high-profile marquee matchup.
Biggest need Knicks must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The New York Knicks entered the 2022-23 season full of expectations. The team had hopes of returning to the playoffs, especially after signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. After a slow start, it seems New York is finding its rhythm. The Knicks are currently...
RUMOR: Suns’ latest trade plans involving Jae Crowder, Chris Paul’s future
The Phoenix Suns have found themselves involved in trade talks for much of the season, especially with them yet to find a resolution to the Jae Crowder situation. And amid Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s injuries, the Suns’ need to make a move has only grown, especially with the trade deadline approaching.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors
Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 7-word reaction to 7-point, Draymond Green-esque double-double vs. Hawks
Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the Milwaukee Bucks’ Wednesday night clash against the Atlanta Hawks averaging 31.7 points per night, good for third in the league behind only Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid. Thus, no one would have expected, barring an unforeseen injury, that Antetokounmpo would only score seven points on the night. Something must have gone wrong for Giannis to score only that many points.
Warriors star Draymond Green drops truth bomb on state of relationship with Jordan Poole after punch incident
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green admitted that his relationship with Jordan Poole has changed ever since the punching incident prior to the 2022-23 season. However, he emphasized that they are moving forward from it and are continuing to work as teammates. When asked if he and Poole have been...
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it
There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kristaps Porzingis sounds off on playing with Luka Doncic
When the Dallas Mavericks made a trade with the New York Knicks in 2019 to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, they felt like they were getting a major piece to their puzzle. While Porzingis did not play at all that season as he recovered from an ACL injury, the Mavs were eager to pair him with Luka […] The post Kristaps Porzingis sounds off on playing with Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans
The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
Nets’ TJ Warren making up for lost time after two-season hiatus
After missing almost all of the last two seasons with foot injuries, the Nets’ T.J. Warren is making up for lost time — even if his time on the floor is still limited. The Nets are playing the long game with Warren, continuing to keep his minutes in check to make sure he can make an impact once the postseason rolls around. In the meantime, he is 17 games into his first regular action since the 2019-20 season and delivering a strong impression when called upon. “Every game, I’m feeling more and more like myself,” Warren said Saturday after the Nets practiced...
Blazers news: Damian Lillard gets real on fears about ankle injury
Damian Lillard’s ankle injury has made a lot of Portland Trail Blazers fans concerned. The star point guard has been dealing with a number of injuries over the last few seasons, including a couple that caused him to miss the entire year. However, it seems like Lillard isn’t too worried about his ankle injury moving forward, per Blazers’ Edge.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts
The Los Angeles Lakers could be signing a new player to their squad in the near future. It’s not going to be the landscape-shifting addition that so many fans have been clamoring for, though, as the Lakers seem to be looking for a steady frontcourt player that can help them with their current injury situation. […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken
The Boston Bruins’ incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren’t for […] The post Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, John Collins address Hawks organizational turmoil
The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with organizational turmoil. They previously dealt with questions surrounding Nate McMillan. The front office is in a state of uncertainty. Atlanta stars Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins all addressed the issues at hand, per The Athletic. “New season, new teammates. We’re just trying to get it right and […] The post Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, John Collins address Hawks organizational turmoil appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks still considering Derrick Rose trade, but on 1 condition
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has eliminated several players from the rotation this season. That list includes former MVP Derrick Rose, who happens to be one of Thibs’ favorite players. The team just hasn’t been able to find minutes for him with the emergence of young players like Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes […] The post RUMOR: Knicks still considering Derrick Rose trade, but on 1 condition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks ‘reluctant’ to part ways with Immanuel Quickley amid heavy trade interest
Immanuel Quickley has been having quite the season with the New York Knicks thus far. The 23-year-old hasn’t exactly established himself as one of the top guards in the NBA, but there’s no denying that he’s been a key part of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation this season.
Jamal Murray’s scary injury gets honest prognosis after brutal takedown of Suns
Jamal Murray missed all of the 2021-22 NBA season because of an ACL injury, which is also why Denver Nuggets fans can’t help themselves but wince every time they see the star point guard hit the floor or make a landing after a layup. On Wednesday night, Murray once again put Nuggets fans on a […] The post Jamal Murray’s scary injury gets honest prognosis after brutal takedown of Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
