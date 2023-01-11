After missing almost all of the last two seasons with foot injuries, the Nets’ T.J. Warren is making up for lost time — even if his time on the floor is still limited. The Nets are playing the long game with Warren, continuing to keep his minutes in check to make sure he can make an impact once the postseason rolls around. In the meantime, he is 17 games into his first regular action since the 2019-20 season and delivering a strong impression when called upon. “Every game, I’m feeling more and more like myself,” Warren said Saturday after the Nets practiced...

