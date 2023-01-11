Read full article on original website
Former Royal Oak Mayor Jim Ellison named Oakland County chief of Older Adult Services
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Royal Oak's former mayor and state Rep. Jim Ellison will become Oakland County's new chief of Older Adult Services, county officials announced Thursday.In the position that Coulter introduced in the 2023 budget, Ellison will coordinate and help expand and improve the services the county provides to older residents. He also will be working with the county's Senior Advisory Council and the Board of Commissioner's Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee."We have an aging population in Oakland County that has a wide range of needs. I want to make sure that all of the county's older residents...
wemu.org
After 15 rounds of voting, Ann Arbor School Board has a new president
Taking a page from the U.S. House of Representatives, it took 15 rounds of voting for the Ann Arbor School Board to elect a new president. After about two hours of voting, Jacinda Townsend Gides was chosen to lead the seven-member board. After 11 rounds of identical results, some movement started to happen.
HometownLife.com
Westland bids farewell to Mayor Bill Wild during his final address
It seems few people have made an impact on Westland like Bill Wild has. Wild, the city's longest-serving mayor, gave his final State of the City address Thursday ahead of his retirement next week. The event, held at the newly-opened SoHo Grand Banquet and Event Center, featured city leaders who've known the mayor in the years since he first took office in 2007, many reflecting on proud projects and fond memories.
Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member
When Michigan Democrats meet for their convention next month in Detroit, Lavora Barnes, who led the party to historic wins in November and complete control of state government in Lansing, won’t have an unchallenged path to a new term as party chair. Barnes last week confirmed she is planning on seeking another term. “I am […] The post Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wemu.org
Ann Arbor Clerk's Office releases finalized vote statistics for November 2022 election
Every single person who registered to vote in Ann Arbor within 14 days of last November’s general election ended up casting a ballot. That’s one of the findings in a newly released analysis of the election issued by the Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office. Out of those...
cityofinkster.com
Inkster Housing Commission Public Housing Wait List
PHONE: (313) 561-2600 FAX: (313) 561-2893. The Inkster Housing Commission (IHC), pursuant to HUD regulations, will close the Demby Terrace, Twin Towers, and Parkside Estate's public housing wait lists effective 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023. Until the wait lists close, IHC accepts public housing applications from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each weekday (Monday-Friday) at the Inkster Housing Commission Administration Office, 4500 Inkster Road, Inkster, MI 48141.
City workers in Warren say bricks falling from abandoned smokestack
Growing fears are emerging for three dozen city workers in Warren, who say an aging smokestack is threatening their safety at the waste treatment plant.
Washington Examiner
Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments
(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following:. $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield...
Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
Vacant industrial site along I-94 near Ann Arbor targeted for redevelopment plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A business incubator that has helped more than 80 companies, many of which were start-ups in technology and science fields, could be primed to breathe new life into a vacant industrial site along I-94 just outside Ann Arbor. Michigan Innovation Headquarters has a campus on Wagner...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Tenants coalition aims to protect Detroit renters’ rights with ‘Right to Renew’ ordinance
The Detroit Tenants Association held their first monthly meeting of the year Tuesday night, aiming to unify various efforts to secure renters’ rights in the city. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Steven Rimmer and his neighbors banded...
michiganradio.org
Ann Arbor's school mask mandate: Parents and a public health expert weigh in
The Ann Arbor Public School district is requiring masks for the first time this school year. The mandate began Monday as students returned from their winter break. In a message to district families and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the goal is to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses and keep kids in school. That’s after the district had to close some schools for a day or two in December because too many staff members were sick with flu, colds, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), or COVID.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan Democrats introduce plans to reduce income tax bills by $1 billion
Michigan Democrats are making plans to lower income tax bills by $1 billion, possibly providing relief to households that are struggling with rising prices due to inflation. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The state Legislature’s new democratic majorities...
Eric Mays says he’s ‘ready to roll’ after disorderly conduct trial delayed
FLINT, MI — Flint City Councilman Eric Mays stood outside of the courtroom doors to Judge Vikki Bayeh-Haley’s courtroom on Thursday, Jan 12 in Genesee District Court to speak with media after his trial was delayed. The 1st Ward City Council member showed up, representing himself without an...
Detroit News
Proper Tooling to close Warren site, lay off 130 employees
Proper Group Holdings LLC is closing its tool and manufacturing facility in Warren, gradually laying off 130 employees before shutting its doors in March. According to a WARN notice to the state, the company plans to close Proper Tooling at 13870 E. 11 Mile in Warren. Crain’s Detroit Business first reported the impending closure.
Warren Police investigate threat reported by “brave students” at Van Dyke Public Schools, classes canceled
According to a statement on the school’s website, school officials learned Thursday night of a “potential alleged threat.” Two “brave students” saw the threat posted on someone’s phone and alerted the school, school officials said.
Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps
A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
Youths at Wayne Co. juvenile jail held in rooms for up to 10 days after COVID-19 outbreak
Wayne County juvenile jail officials say they've kept some youths confined to their rooms for up to 10 days in recent weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak that began in late December in the facility's male units. Even those boys who have potentially been exposed to the virus have been confined to their rooms for days at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility without showers or recreation "out of an abundance of caution" and "to minimize their...
Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool
A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
Detroit News
Detroit man accused of posing as school district officer, soliciting charged
A 62-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with posing as a school district official to fraudulently obtain funds, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Late last month, the Detroit Public Schools Community District warned about an alleged district safety officer impersonator seeking to falsely solicit local businesses...
