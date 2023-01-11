ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WSAZ

W.Va. Gov. Justice reveals change of heart on DHHR split

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From birth to death, the West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources touches every aspect of your life. The mammoth entity also spends more of your tax dollars than any other state agency. Yet, state lawmakers say its shortcomings are many, including issues with...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Ty D.

Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing

Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Marshall County magistrate hopes Naloxone training saves lives

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A local magistrate is looking to help save lives on the streets of Marshall County, but that all starts with learning how to do so. Fentanyl is one of the main factors on the market currently that's leading to an increase in overdoses. In response to the issue, Marshall County Magistrate Zachary Allman is conducting training in hopes of changing this trend.
WTOV 9

Bordas & Bordas welcoming nominations for 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Bordas & Bordas is pleased to welcome nominations for the 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award. The award was created in 2014 by Bordas & Bordas founder Jim Bordas and honors senior students in each high school in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties. The criteria for students nominated includes treating everyone equally, respecting differences in others, and standing up for those who are targeted by others or are discriminated against. The winners of the award are deemed Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and receive a $500 cash award.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Major investment being made in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Two $150 million manufacturing facilities are set to be built Marshall County. Gov. Jim justice announced the news during his State of the State address on Wednesday night. "TLC Covestro, based in India, within the Covestro Plant in Marshall County, spending $150 million and create...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Closure of emergency SNAP benefits extends beyond those receiving deposits

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's emergency SNAP benefits are ending, and that reality is affecting more than just those receiving the deposits. During the pandemic, participants were getting the maximum benefit offered, now they'll return to pre-pandemic levels. "Each family is different,” said Matt Kendall, assistant director & administrator,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Proposal to ban gas stoves sparks heated debate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Consumer Product Safety Commission this week announced a consideration about what to do with gas stoves, as some say they pose serious health concerns. It gained attention after West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin issued a statement strongly against the proposal. Since Monday, this discussion...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WTOV 9

Indian Creek officials comment on brief lockdown

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Indian Creek High School campus went into lockdown for a brief time on Thursday afternoon, as multiple law enforcement agencies were working an investigation. The investigation was not related to any incident on school grounds. An arrest was made, and all students and staff...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance

A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

