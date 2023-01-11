Read full article on original website
WSAZ
W.Va. Gov. Justice reveals change of heart on DHHR split
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From birth to death, the West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources touches every aspect of your life. The mammoth entity also spends more of your tax dollars than any other state agency. Yet, state lawmakers say its shortcomings are many, including issues with...
Bill to legalize weed in West Virginia has been introduced
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing
Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
WTOV 9
Marshall County magistrate hopes Naloxone training saves lives
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A local magistrate is looking to help save lives on the streets of Marshall County, but that all starts with learning how to do so. Fentanyl is one of the main factors on the market currently that's leading to an increase in overdoses. In response to the issue, Marshall County Magistrate Zachary Allman is conducting training in hopes of changing this trend.
WTOV 9
Bordas & Bordas welcoming nominations for 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Bordas & Bordas is pleased to welcome nominations for the 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award. The award was created in 2014 by Bordas & Bordas founder Jim Bordas and honors senior students in each high school in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties. The criteria for students nominated includes treating everyone equally, respecting differences in others, and standing up for those who are targeted by others or are discriminated against. The winners of the award are deemed Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and receive a $500 cash award.
WTOV 9
Major investment being made in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Two $150 million manufacturing facilities are set to be built Marshall County. Gov. Jim justice announced the news during his State of the State address on Wednesday night. "TLC Covestro, based in India, within the Covestro Plant in Marshall County, spending $150 million and create...
WTOV 9
Closure of emergency SNAP benefits extends beyond those receiving deposits
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's emergency SNAP benefits are ending, and that reality is affecting more than just those receiving the deposits. During the pandemic, participants were getting the maximum benefit offered, now they'll return to pre-pandemic levels. "Each family is different,” said Matt Kendall, assistant director & administrator,...
WTOV 9
Proposal to ban gas stoves sparks heated debate
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Consumer Product Safety Commission this week announced a consideration about what to do with gas stoves, as some say they pose serious health concerns. It gained attention after West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin issued a statement strongly against the proposal. Since Monday, this discussion...
WTOV 9
Belmont County sewer system upgrades will be boon for residents, businesses
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — It was right before we turned the calendars over to 2023 that the Belmont County Commission and the county’s water and sewer district got word from Congressman Bill Johnson's office that $800,000 were coming to the county. It's an expansion for a sewer system...
Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio
Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
WTOV 9
Indian Creek officials comment on brief lockdown
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Indian Creek High School campus went into lockdown for a brief time on Thursday afternoon, as multiple law enforcement agencies were working an investigation. The investigation was not related to any incident on school grounds. An arrest was made, and all students and staff...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance
A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
WDTV
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two drug trafficking organizations with ties to West Virginia have been dismantled by separate federal indictments, officials said. The two Baltimore-based organizations supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. They were dismantled...
Ohio SNAP Food Stamp benefits will have changes in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
These industries make the most money in West Virginia
Mining continues to be one of West Virginia's biggest industries, according to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and revenue data.
