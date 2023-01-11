ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes host tears into Hollywood Foreign Press Association: ‘I’m here because I’m Black’

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGrt4_0kAPxwLn00

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael used his opening monologue Tuesday night to tear into the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the awards ceremony, amid controversy surrounding the lack of diversity among its members.

“Welcome to the 80th annual Golden Globe awards. I am your host Jerrod Carmichael,” the 35-year-old comedian said at the beginning of his monologue. “And I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.”

Carmichael, whose HBO comedy special “Rothaniel” won an Emmy last year, also ran down the events that led to him being tapped to host.

“I’ll catch everyone in the room up,” Carmichael added. “The Golden Globe Awards did not air last year because the HFPA — which, I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will…”

Carmichael, the star of the NBC sitcom “The Carmichael Show,” also told those in attendance that he’s hosting the awards ceremony for the money and to honor the film and television industry, adding that he declined to meet with HFPA president Helen Hoehne for a one-on-one conversation, telling his publicist at the time, “No thanks. I know a trap when I hear a trap.”

“I’m here because of all of you. I look into this room and see a lot of talented people. People that I admire. People I would like to be like. People that I’m jealous of. People that are incredible artists,” Carmichael said at the end of his monologue. “Regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate, and I think this industry deserves evenings like these.”

The HFPA, which is run by Los Angeles-based journalists from various media outlets, was the center of controversy in 2021 after a Los Angeles Times investigation reported on the lack of racial representation on its membership board, which included no Black people.

In response, NBC, which airs the annual awards show each year, announced it would not air the following ceremony in 2022.

Since then , HFPA has expanded its membership board and recently partnered with the NAACP to create a five-year plan called “Reimagine Coalition,” in an effort to promote more diversity, inclusion, and equity in the entertainment industry.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 69

George Manosis
2d ago

that's funny they have the black awards separately they have BET funny if I open WET white entrainment they the USA would go crazy or the white awards

Reply(7)
40
Gus Ramirez
2d ago

worst host ever... propaganda....keep your sexuality... personal...it's ur personal preference, but don't push on "We the people".... frankly we don't CARE .

Reply(1)
27
sas
2d ago

All this awards did was show how messed up Hollywood is. Men wearing dresses, drunk entitled people with their stupid speeches, their awards they give themselves. I swear we were watching The Hunger Games for a minute. Garbage. Out of touch. Entitled.

Reply
15
