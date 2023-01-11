PREP SOCCER: 'Dogs welcome Sarasota to their house and win

ARCADIA – Just before the start of the DeSoto County boys soccer match against Sarasota on Tuesday, the song “My House” by Flo Rida blasted through the speakers. While that song doesn’t play before every DeSoto home soccer game, on Tuesday, it foreshadowed what was to come, as the Bulldogs defeated the Sailors, 4-1.

Before the match, DeSoto head coach Fernando Zepeda Jr., couldn’t help but think of the last time these two teams played. At Sarasota just 22 days ago, a goal from the 30-yard line with four minutes left secured the victory for DeSoto 2-1.

So, before this game, that was a moment Zepeda wanted his team to remember.

“I told these boys (that) they are coming with everything,” Zepeda said. “They are going to want it too, so they had to give me 80 strong minutes. They did. They responded.”

Early on, DeSoto’s Jonathon Gutierrez shot the ball towards the goal, and Jose Hernandez was there with the header for the score.

While they were unable to break through in the remainder of the half, the Bulldogs were able to consistently create opportunities. They had five shots on goal and were able to pass.

DeSoto’s defense followed suit. They were able to limit the Sarasota attack and keep the ball in front of them. Sarasota was not able to consistently get past the DeSoto defense.

The Bulldogs came out firing in the second half. Three minutes in, midfielder Sam Etiene found the back of the net, and gave his team a 2-0 lead.

“It’s very important,” Etiene said of scoring quickly. “We work hard for it. We keep practicing, practicing, and that is how we beat them. We play together. We work hard for it, and we do what we are supposed to do.”

DeSoto’s lead scorer Andri Vargas scored two back-to-back goals to put the game out of reach. Sarasota scored its goal with three minutes remaining.

With the win, the Bulldogs stretched their winning streak to four games. In that stretch, they have outscored opponents 15-2. With five games left in the regular season, the Bulldogs are looking to finish the year out strong and excel in the playoffs.

“The respond well,” Zepeda said. “They never give up. They do not ever take a game off. It’s some big shoes to fill from last year, but I believe these boys want it just as bad as last year. They are going to give it their all.”