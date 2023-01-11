ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WEAR

Officials prepare for opening of new Santa Rosa County Courthouse

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- It's the final move-in day at the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse in Milton. The new building on Avalon boulevard officially opens to the public Tuesday. It will house courtrooms and court offices, as well as the Clerk of Court offices. Staffers are looking forward...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Geneva County shooting

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Proposed city ordinance could allow open containers in parts of Downtown Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Enjoying alcohol in an open container could soon become legal in parts of Downtown Milton. Milton City Council will consider a proposal next week to change the city's ordinance that currently doesn't allow it. One man believes it could even contribute to the city's growth. Drive through...
WEAR

Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin counties cancelled

The Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin counties has been cancelled Thursday night. A strong cold front is on the way and will bring a dramatic change to the Gulf Coast. Ahead and along the front, showers and thunderstorms are likely. For the WEAR-TV area, the most likely time for storms to hit will be during the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Much colder air will follow the front.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide

MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Higher egg prices impact Mardi Gras king cakes

MILTON, Fla. -- Climbing egg prices caused by things like avian flu and supply chain issues could impact Mardi Gras' famous king cakes. Milton Quality Bakery is getting requests for king cakes, even though they're not yet taking orders for them. Egg prices have hit historic highs, and the bakery...
MILTON, FL

