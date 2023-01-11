Read full article on original website
WEAR
Deputies: Gulf Breeze homeowner shoots trespasser in 'Stand Your Ground' case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Gulf Breeze. The shooting took place on the 5500-block of Sea Spray Court in the Shadow Lake subdivision. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies determined...
WEAR
Freeport woman charged in early morning shooting at Walton County home
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Freeport woman has been charged in a shooting in Walton County Friday morning. Dawn Ward, 49, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for the shooting that injured one person on East Bayou Forest Street. Deputies were dispatched to a home on East...
WEAR
Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties open cold weather shelters this weekend
Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will have cold weather shelters open Saturday and Sunday for the homeless or the heatless. The cold weather shelter in Santa Rosa County will be held at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church located at 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. To stay at this shelter you...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County approves land for new Milton wastewater treatment site
MILTON, Fla. -- The plans for Milton's new wastewater treatment site are moving forward. Santa Rosa commissioners approved the deed for conveying 97 areas of county owned land to the city of Milton Thursday morning. The 3-2 vote allows the city to utilize the land near the Blackwater River for...
WEAR
Woman in custody after early morning shooting at Walton County home
WALTON COUNTY, Fla -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday morning at a Walton County home. The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. at a home off East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport. Walton County Sheriff's Office says a victim was flown to a local hospital in stable...
WEAR
Officials prepare for opening of new Santa Rosa County Courthouse
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- It's the final move-in day at the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse in Milton. The new building on Avalon boulevard officially opens to the public Tuesday. It will house courtrooms and court offices, as well as the Clerk of Court offices. Staffers are looking forward...
WEAR
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
WEAR
18-year-old charged for having gun at Fort Walton Beach High School basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A teen was arrested Friday night after deputies say they found him with a loaded gun at a high school basketball game in Fort Walton Beach. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon of an unlicensed firearm.
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
WEAR
Proposed city ordinance could allow open containers in parts of Downtown Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Enjoying alcohol in an open container could soon become legal in parts of Downtown Milton. Milton City Council will consider a proposal next week to change the city's ordinance that currently doesn't allow it. One man believes it could even contribute to the city's growth. Drive through...
WEAR
Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin counties cancelled
The Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin counties has been cancelled Thursday night. A strong cold front is on the way and will bring a dramatic change to the Gulf Coast. Ahead and along the front, showers and thunderstorms are likely. For the WEAR-TV area, the most likely time for storms to hit will be during the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Much colder air will follow the front.
getthecoast.com
TRAFFIC: Rollover accident shuts down eastbound lanes on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach
A traffic accident occurred on the Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach on Thursday causing delays for commuters. The accident, which involved a rollover, has resulted in all eastbound lanes being blocked at the time. Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes as the eastbound land of the bridge remain...
WEAR
Deputies: DeFuniak Springs man arrested after fleeing traffic stop near Highway 90
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. -- DeFuniak Springs police located and arrested a man after he fled a traffic stop near the DeFuniak Motel on Highway 90 Wednesday afternoon. Justin Kiep, 28, is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement. DeFuniak Springs police began searching for Kiep in the area between the...
WEAR
Pace community mourns loss of firefighter who passed away from rare cancer
PACE, Fla. -- The Pace community is remembering the life of Pace Fire Rescue District Firefighter EMT Carl Bowers, who passed away Sunday. Carl Bowers lost his battle with Angiosarcoma Sunday, a rare cancer that develops in the inner lining of the blood vessels and lymph vessels. Bowers was with...
Predictions for northwest Florida real estate market in 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors in Okaloosa and Walton counties pulled in $11 Billion in sales in 2022. ECAR President Jor Capelotti said 2023 will look the same. “So we believe and see that all the numbers point 2023 for our area will continue to be on pace where it […]
WEAR
LIST: Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across the Gulf Coast
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered with events along the Gulf Coast starting this weekend into the MLK Day holiday on Monday. Pensacola's MLK Day commemorations will begin with a parade at 11 a.m. Monday morning. The line up will start at the intersection of Spring...
WEAR
3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide
MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
WJHG-TV
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A staple in Southern cooking in Panama City Beach is a staple no more. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Pier Park shut its doors suddenly last week. The closure laid off around 30 employees. “We came here and grew as a family and became...
WEAR
Higher egg prices impact Mardi Gras king cakes
MILTON, Fla. -- Climbing egg prices caused by things like avian flu and supply chain issues could impact Mardi Gras' famous king cakes. Milton Quality Bakery is getting requests for king cakes, even though they're not yet taking orders for them. Egg prices have hit historic highs, and the bakery...
