Donna M. Reer, 82, of Bellevue passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, in the Bellevue Hospital. She was born March 28, 1940, in Norwalk and was a 1958 graduate of Norwalk High School. Donna retired after twenty plus years as a secretary for the Flat Rock Children’s Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She immensely loved each one of them equally. Donna loved Disney and would travel to Florida to spend time in various parks, including Disney cruises. Her hobbies included, reading books, painting, baking, specializing in pecan and cherry pies. She also enjoyed volunteering with lunches at the Bellevue Elementary School.

BELLEVUE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO