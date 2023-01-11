ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Dogs found safe after thieves break into Detroit rescue, steal them

DETROIT – Four rescue dogs were stolen early Wednesday morning after thieves broke into Make A Difference Rescue on Detroit’s east side. As of Thursday morning, all the dogs have been recovered, according to a Facebook post. The break-in was caught on camera and showed a small group...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman destroys gas station on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station is making its rounds Wednesday night. The surveillance video shows the woman trashing the ExxonMobil in the area of Livernois and Davison. The recently renovated gas station was built from the ground...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know

DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
DETROIT, MI

