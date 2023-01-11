Read full article on original website
Morning 4: Police say teen confessed to murdering best friend during botched robbery -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say. A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend...
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
Police working to identify body found inside burning vehicle along I-75 in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working to identify the body of a driver found inside a vehicle that was on fire along I-75 in Springfield Township on Saturday. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police Second District, a body was found inside a car on...
Detroit man charged with murder of 65-year-old who was found dead on sidewalk
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murder after officials said they found a 65-year-old man lying dead on the sidewalk. Detroit police were called at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets on the city’s west side. Officers said...
62-year-old man charged with soliciting money from businesses under false pretenses in Detroit
DETROIT – A Detroit man is charged with soliciting money from businesses under false pretenses. Michael McCombs, 62, was charged by Prosecutor Kym Worthy in connection with fraudulently obtaining funds from businesses. The incidents were alleged to have occurred from Dec. 28, 2022, to Jan. 7, 2023, where McCombs...
Community group steps up security after deadly carjacking on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A community group called New Era Detroit is coming together to safely escort employees from businesses to their cars every night. It comes after a mother was shot and killed in the area on Dec. 28. “Clearly, we are stepping up in high-traffic areas like gas stations...
Feds: Man tried to buy guns before threatening parents, children outside Bloomfield Hills synagogue
Alarming new details about Hassan Chokr’s movements the day police say he threatened parents and children outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue have been revealed. Police say Chokr went to a Dearborn gun store later that day to buy weapons. The feds said Chokr made very ominous threats as he...
Man believed to have frozen to death in Detroit 8 years ago still hasn’t been identified
DETROIT – A man believed to have frozen to death in Detroit eight years ago still hasn’t been identified. A man believed to be around 50 years old was found frozen on Jan. 13, 2015, at the intersection of Seymour and Chalmers streets. He was transported to an...
Man wraps arms around neck of walking Birmingham woman, demands her purse, officials say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A woman’s purse was stolen while walking in Birmingham last week just after she closed her business, officials report. At about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 64-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted by a male, who then stole her purse and fled. According to authorities,...
Dogs found safe after thieves break into Detroit rescue, steal them
DETROIT – Four rescue dogs were stolen early Wednesday morning after thieves broke into Make A Difference Rescue on Detroit’s east side. As of Thursday morning, all the dogs have been recovered, according to a Facebook post. The break-in was caught on camera and showed a small group...
Teen hospitalized after hair spray can explodes in face files report with Detroit police
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl who was injured when a can of hair spray exploded has been discharged from the hospital. Tanajah Johnson was getting her hair done by an unlicensed stylist working at a clothing boutique in Detroit on Saturday (Jan. 7) when a can of hair spray exploded and injured her.
35 years ago: Young woman’s skeletal remains found burned in vacant lot in Detroit
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of a young woman discovered in a vacant lot in Detroit 35 years ago are still unidentified. The remains were found on Jan. 12, 1988, lying face up on the ground in a vacant lot adjacent to the eastbound I-94 service drive near 12th Street.
Legal alligator sales in Metro Detroit are causing a problem most don’t know about -- the dumping of gators
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – People are buying alligators as pets in Michigan and them dumping them into local waterways when they get too big. Local 4 Investigators exposed the issue late last year and since then we’ve learned more about the varying laws across Metro Detroit. The laws...
Morning 4: Woman captured on video trashing gas station in Detroit -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station. A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station...
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
Student’s life saved using CPR, AED in Memphis Community School District
MEMPHIS, Mich. – As many celebrate Damar Hamlin’s release from a Buffalo hospital, Local 4 has another story of a young life saved using CPR and an AED. Memphis Community Schools knows firsthand how important it is to have an AED nearby during an emergency and know how to use it.
Woman destroys gas station on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station is making its rounds Wednesday night. The surveillance video shows the woman trashing the ExxonMobil in the area of Livernois and Davison. The recently renovated gas station was built from the ground...
‘I was not included in the stores I went to’: Bridal store focuses on inclusivity in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – L’amour Bridal is a semi-custom couture shop in Dearborn. The owner, Hana Abboud, saw the challenges brides had in finding their fairytale gown without compromising their faith or cultural values. Abboud started the business about seven years ago after a horrible experience shopping for her...
I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know
DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
