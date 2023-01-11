ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 136: 2022 Jets Season in Review, Offseason Preview

By Jake Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xnrp9_0kAPx6yc00

No touchdowns in the final three games. Fifteen total points. It’s hard to fathom just how terrible the Jets offense was down the stretch. It’s hard to be that bad.

From 7-4 to 7-10. The Jets’ playoff hopes slipped away and they couldn’t manage to win a game following Thanksgiving weekend. What a collapse from Robert Saleh’s squad.

To wrap up the 2022 Jets season and look ahead to the offseason, we bring you the season finale of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me. You can listen below, wherever you get podcasts or watch the show below on the New York Post Sports YouTube page.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake Brown & Brian Costello:
  • SIX-GAME LOSING STREAK: Jets find a way to go from 7-4 to 7-10. What a nightmare turn of events. For a third straight game, they did not score a touchdown, losing 11-6 to the Dolphins in Miami, helping to send them to the playoffs. Looks like Mike LaFleur is staying, which is a mistake. Saleh says he will bring in a veteran coach to help on offense.
  • 2022 SEASON IN REVIEW – THE GOOD: Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson had tremendous rookie seasons. Breece Hall missed the final 10 games and was still the leading Jets rusher. Mekhi Becton spoke to the media Monday. It was very encouraging to see that he lost a lot of weight and seems motivated to come back next season and help the offensive line.
  • 2022 SEASON IN REVIEW – THE BAD: Zach Wilson was horrendous. He said the right things Monday, but he won’t be the starter next season. He will likely compete to be backup. The offensive line will need at least three new starters. The entire offense collapsed down the stretch.
  • FREE AGENTS: Quinnen Williams earned a big contract and the Jets will have to give it to him. Quincy Williams is going to get a nice payday after a strong season. They probably will end up cutting Corey Davis to save $10 million. How much will Woody Johnson be willing to spend and where does he allocate it? The Jets have to make the playoffs next year or Robert Saleh is likely gone.
  • QUARTERBACK: Is Lamar Jackson a possibility? Derek Carr? Jimmy Garoppolo? Aaron Rodgers? We rank who the Jets should go after this offseason and what is most realistic. Will they bring Mike White back as a backup?
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsplfcI1B94?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
SUBSCRIBE ON:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGybd_0kAPx6yc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LN2hg_0kAPx6yc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgHxv_0kAPx6yc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhg4k_0kAPx6yc00

Catch up on all episodes of “ Gang’s All Here ,” a New York Jets podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Coz and Jake on Twitter @BrianCoz and @JakeBrownRadio. New episodes of “Gang’s All Here” drop Monday and Thursdays.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates

Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders were interested in former NFL coach Jim Caldwell for their OC position, but he declined

The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner earlier this week after the team failed to make the playoffs, primarily due to the offense. For his replacement, head coach Ron Rivera was expected to go outside of the organization. On Friday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Washington contacted former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell for its vacant offensive coordinator position. However, Caldwell declined, saying he was only interviewing for head-coaching vacancies.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Troy Aikman pays Tom Brady the ultimate backhanded compliment

Is there a foot race brewing between quarterback legends? If so, Hall of Famer and ESPN “Monday Night Football” analyst Troy Aikman thinks he has a step on notoriously slow Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. “I kid him about it — he’s the most un-athletic quarterback in the game,” Aikman told the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast” this week. “I’m 56 years old and I’m pretty confident I can outrun him in the 40-yard dash.” It was a good-natured jab from one storied pass-thrower to another — Brady is a lock to join Aikman being enshrined in Canton when he finally retires — as the...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Jets’ Woody Johnson would ‘absolutely’ spend on a free-agent QB

Woody Johnson has his checkbook ready to sign a quarterback. The Jets owner spoke to reporters on Thursday to discuss the 2022 season and the state of the franchise. One of the biggest topics discussed was what the Jets will do at quarterback. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, was expected to be the Jets’ franchise quarterback for the next decade. But he struggled mightily in his second season and was benched twice. While the Jets have made it clear they want to keep Wilson on the roster, he is no longer the unquestioned starter. That has led to speculation...
The Spun

Former Jets Star Wants Team To "Go Get" 1 NFL Quarterback

The New York Jets have made it clear that they have no qualms about spending big money to get a veteran quarterback this offseason. For one for Jets star, the choice should be obvious. Appearing on Up & Adams, former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall said that the team needs to "go get" Las ...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Ex-ESPN tennis analyst Doug Adler remains unjustly sidelined over ‘racist’ lie

Forgive me, but it remains no less outrageous today than in 2017. And I continue to write it because I don’t know what else to do. I can’t suffer in silence what ESPN did and continues to do to an innocent man. Who wouldn’t be eager to unshackle a man convicted and sentenced to a life of despair and misery based on a single bogus claim quickly followed by a mad rush to judgment based on zero evidence? With the start of the Australian Open on ESPN on Sunday, ESPN’s bosses — from Disney CEO Bob Iger to ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff

The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season. Our staff...
New York Post

Brian Daboll saw it all before overcoming long odds to win Giants job

MINNEAPOLIS — Among the hundreds of people I interviewed for a book on Bill Belichick, one stood out for his ability to scout Patriots personnel and to read them … well … like a book. He had a great feel for the strengths and weaknesses of Belichick’s executives, assistants, scouts, and staffers, and for how much (or little) each figure meant to the dynasty.  But in reviewing those old interviews, there was one and only one Patriots person that this source missed on — a guy by the name of Brian Daboll. The source said that Daboll’s reputation as a significant...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Good for John Mara, Steve Tisch after years of undeserved Giants criticism

The tone of the constituency had never quite been like this. It was jarring, truth be told. I kept a few of the greatest hits that made their way to my email inbox this time last year.  “I never thought I’d say this, but I think John Mara is the worst owner in New York.”  “After a while, shouldn’t someone be allowed to fire the owner?”  “I wonder if he even cares anymore. I really do.” And those were the printable ones.  “I know that most of the people who own sports teams, the franchise is a part of their life,” John Mara told me...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Jets offensive coordinator candidates: Five potential targets

The Jets moved on from Mike LaFleur on Wednesday. Now, who replaces him? Jets coach Robert Saleh has promised to cast a wide net. Here are some potential candidates: Darrell Bevell Bevell is currently the Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He has been an offensive coordinator for four different teams. His most notable stretch was with the Seahawks from 2011-17. He won a Super Bowl with Seattle and worked with Jets coach Robert Saleh there. Pep Hamilton Hamilton was a Jets assistant from 2003-05 under Herm Edwards, coaching quarterbacks one year and wide receivers another. Hamilton is the Texans offensive coordinator but...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
73K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy