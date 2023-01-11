‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 136: 2022 Jets Season in Review, Offseason Preview

No touchdowns in the final three games. Fifteen total points. It’s hard to fathom just how terrible the Jets offense was down the stretch. It’s hard to be that bad.

From 7-4 to 7-10. The Jets’ playoff hopes slipped away and they couldn’t manage to win a game following Thanksgiving weekend. What a collapse from Robert Saleh’s squad.

To wrap up the 2022 Jets season and look ahead to the offseason, we bring you the season finale of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me. You can listen below, wherever you get podcasts or watch the show below on the New York Post Sports YouTube page.

SIX-GAME LOSING STREAK: Jets find a way to go from 7-4 to 7-10. What a nightmare turn of events. For a third straight game, they did not score a touchdown, losing 11-6 to the Dolphins in Miami, helping to send them to the playoffs. Looks like Mike LaFleur is staying, which is a mistake. Saleh says he will bring in a veteran coach to help on offense.

2022 SEASON IN REVIEW – THE GOOD: Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson had tremendous rookie seasons. Breece Hall missed the final 10 games and was still the leading Jets rusher. Mekhi Becton spoke to the media Monday. It was very encouraging to see that he lost a lot of weight and seems motivated to come back next season and help the offensive line.

2022 SEASON IN REVIEW – THE BAD: Zach Wilson was horrendous. He said the right things Monday, but he won't be the starter next season. He will likely compete to be backup. The offensive line will need at least three new starters. The entire offense collapsed down the stretch.

FREE AGENTS: Quinnen Williams earned a big contract and the Jets will have to give it to him. Quincy Williams is going to get a nice payday after a strong season. They probably will end up cutting Corey Davis to save $10 million. How much will Woody Johnson be willing to spend and where does he allocate it? The Jets have to make the playoffs next year or Robert Saleh is likely gone.

QUARTERBACK: Is Lamar Jackson a possibility? Derek Carr? Jimmy Garoppolo? Aaron Rodgers? We rank who the Jets should go after this offseason and what is most realistic. Will they bring Mike White back as a backup?

