ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

A Calm, Dry Thursday but Rain and Wind Returns Friday

Thursday’s break will be short-lived as the nest storm awaits on our doorstep. The weak cold front, associated with a system well to the northwest of us, will move through late Friday morning/early afternoon bringing mainly light to moderate rain with rounds of showers through the day. A second and stronger front is expected Saturday. Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds are expected. There will be a little pause between storms, before system number three passes through Sunday into Monday. This one looks to pack more of a punch as the cold core low moves down the coast bringing additional moderate to heavy rain, strong winds, and the chance of thunderstorms.
GONZALES, CA
kion546.com

More evacuations underway in Monterey and San Benito Counties

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Emergency evacuations are underway as some Central Coast counties are concerned about rising water levels. This excludes Santa Cruz County whose orders were reduced to warnings as of 4:52 p.m. Initially, deputies were going door-to-door in low-lying areas of places like the Soquel Village, Felton...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy