A Calm, Dry Thursday but Rain and Wind Returns Friday
Thursday’s break will be short-lived as the nest storm awaits on our doorstep. The weak cold front, associated with a system well to the northwest of us, will move through late Friday morning/early afternoon bringing mainly light to moderate rain with rounds of showers through the day. A second and stronger front is expected Saturday. Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds are expected. There will be a little pause between storms, before system number three passes through Sunday into Monday. This one looks to pack more of a punch as the cold core low moves down the coast bringing additional moderate to heavy rain, strong winds, and the chance of thunderstorms.
More evacuations underway in Monterey and San Benito Counties
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Emergency evacuations are underway as some Central Coast counties are concerned about rising water levels. This excludes Santa Cruz County whose orders were reduced to warnings as of 4:52 p.m. Initially, deputies were going door-to-door in low-lying areas of places like the Soquel Village, Felton...
Greenfield Police arrest attempted murder suspect during court appearance for another crime
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Police Department arrested someone for an attempted murder that occurred at 4:30 a.m. on the 100 block of 10th Street Tuesday. Officers arrived Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.
