Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
Boone Country Connection
Garage Sale in Defiance, Saturday January 14
Garage sale on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 3849 Highway D., Defiance, MO 63342. The sales includes tools, household items and antiques and will be held from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m.
feastmagazine.com
The fluffy, chewy doughnuts of your dreams are at Mochi Donut Factory
St. Louis has a new family-owned doughnut shop specializing in a lighter alternative to the standard fried treat. Mochi Donut Factory debuted in September, featuring its namesake mochi doughnuts, which are a cross between an American-style doughnut and Japanese mochi (chewy rice cakes) that have a fluffy, chewy texture in a circular pull-apart shape.
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
Boone Country Connection
Unique Multi-Generational Art Event Seeks Entry Applications
Crossroads Arts Council announces their call for art for a unique coming together of artists as young as 17 years of age, covering all generations, up to local senior citizens. This is the eighth annual countywide event, which is also open to both professional and non-professional artists. This is a non-juried show, but will be judged. Cash awards and Honorable Mention ribbons will be given during the opening reception, to be held on Feb. 5. Artists may enter up to 5 pieces. Entry fee is $5 for each art piece for CAC members and $10 for each piece for nonmembers. Artists can sell their entry item with a 10% commission to the Crossroads Arts Council.
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Louis
St. Louis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Louis.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta
The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2021 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This $225K St. Louis Mansion Is Not Actually a Bargain [PHOTOS]
Every so often, someone who is not in St. Louis stumbles onto St. Louis real estate and the Internet goes crazy. The most recent example is the Chicagoan who stumbled onto a listing for a glorious mansion on Beverly Place, built in 1917 with six bedrooms, eye-catching checkerboard floors and terrific curb appeal. “I’m losing my mind over this $225K house in Saint Louis,” wrote @Eric_Erins on Twitter, and the internet predictably lost its mind right along with him.
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
Washington Missourian
Wanted man from Franklin County profiled on national TV show
The face of a Franklin County man wanted on federal and state child sex trafficking charges appeared on television screens across America last weekend. Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, of Union, was featured on the “Wanted” segment of “On Patrol: Live,” a television series that debuted last year and follows the activities of law enforcement officers. It is aired on the Reelz Channel, an independent network which claims to have viewership in more than 40 million homes across the U.S. The channel is carried on DirectTV, Dish Network, Verizon, AT&T U-Verse, Xfinity, Spectrum, and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide. The television show is hosted by Dan Abrams, the chief legal analyst for ABC News and a former host of “Nightline” and “Live PD”; retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.
Boone Country Connection
Tell It Like It Was - The Dismal Trade
Dearly beloved, here’s a cheerful little story for you about all things funereal. Friends of Historic Augusta has posted part 1 of a series that focuses on death and dying, including a murder in Wentzville, MO. In this episode, I’ll sing you my version of an American blues song...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
lakeexpo.com
Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri
Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
Boone Country Connection
St. Vincent de Paul School Dutzow, Open House Feb. 5
St. Vincent de Paul School in Dutzow is hosting an Open House on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon. Join us for donuts, coffee and juice as you tour the school. We are accepting registrations for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The school has 135+ years of service and education in Catholic traditions, and we welcome children from all denominations.
1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
KMOV
Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
Boone Country Connection
Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Informational Meeting Jan. 23
ST. PETERS, Mo. (Jan. 9, 2023) – While many people may dream of owning a home, but feel they may not meet the criteria or qualifications necessary to achieve that goal, Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County provides tools, resources and support for the potential path to homeownership. The nonprofit organization is accepting new homeowner applications Feb. 1 through Feb. 28.
Debris piling up along area highways
A growing trash problem along Interstate 70 is becoming hard to ignore.
