Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
canbyfirst.com
Vancouver Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Eagle Creek
A Vancouver, Washington, man was killed and another driver flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek community and the junction with Highway 211. Initial reports indicated Miguel...
KATU.com
Man killed in 3-car crash on HWY 214
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A man was killed in a Wednesday morning 3-car crash on Highway 214, authorities say. The Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 214 at around 9:40 a.m., at the intersection with Downs Rd N. The investigation showed an eastbound Honda Civic, driven...
Silverton man dies in 3-car crash on Hwy 214
A three-car collision in Marion County resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man on Wednesday, officials say.
kptv.com
Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
kptv.com
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 224
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police. Just before 6 a.m., police responded to Highway 224 near milepost 17 where a Volkswagen Golf, a...
KATU.com
Driver dies in head-on crash along Hwy 224 in Clackamas County
EAGLE CREEK, Ore. — A driver died and another was flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek-Sandy Highway junction (Hwy 211). Initial reports indicate Miguel B....
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, OR
On Christmas Eve last year, a random shooting occurred in Milwaukie when Tigard resident Keven Eugene Irvine randomly shot a mail carrier in the middle of the day. An article at Oregon Live written by Maxine Bernstein on January 11, explains Irvine was driving around in his white van when witnesses say he stopped in the middle of the road, got out, kneeled down with a rifle and shot at the mail carrier, hitting him once in the left leg near his knee.
KATU.com
'The save of the year': Fire crews protect home feet from burning downtown Portland church
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters saved a home that was feet away from the 3-alarm fire that burned through an old wooden church in downtown Portland last Tuesday. An arsonist has admitted to setting the former Portland Korean Church on fire nine days ago. The vacant church had to be demolished, but firefighters had to improvise to keep the house next door standing while putting out the fire.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Cars gone, but trash still dumped in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this ‘City in Crisis, Finding Solutions’ report, we headed back to a neighborhood we visited in August, near Southeast 101st Avenue and Division Street. When we were first there in the summer, several suspected stolen cars had been dumped, right out in front...
US Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, husband hit by car after Portland event Friday: spokesperson
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were hit by a car Friday night in Portland, according to Bonamici's Communications Director Natalie Crofts.
Bridge work closes 2 lanes of I-205 southbound in Oregon City this weekend
Oregon Department of Transportation earthquake readiness work will close two lanes of Interstate 205 southbound near the Abernethy Bridge in Oregon City for 16 hours this weekend. One through lane and the exit lane to OR 43 will close at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and remain closed through noon...
Child injured in Portland apartment shooting
Two people, including a child, were shot on Tuesday night, according to Portland police.
Canby Herald
99E project off and running
Work along Highway 99E in Canby is underway with lane closures and other obstacles being managed as the project, which will eventually extend along a 1.5 mile stretch of the highway, gets rolling.
kptv.com
Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland. “It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said....
KATU.com
Governor Kotek joined SOLVE volunteers to pick up trash around Ventura Park in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek, along with other community members gathered at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland for a SOLVE community cleanup event Saturday morning. Despite rainy conditions, the new Oregon governor helped pick up trash at the park with SOLVE volunteers and SOLVE CEO Kris Carico. “We’re...
Ridgefield police seek Blazers-sporting fraud suspect
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect sought by the Ridgefield Police Department.
Cornelius man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of children
A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday of murdering his wife in front of two of the couple’s four children, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
Suspension bridge destroyed by falling trees in Oswald West State Park
A picturesque suspension bridge along the Oregon Coast Trail collapsed into Necarney Creek in Oswald West State Park on Dec. 27, after it was struck by several falling trees during a severe storm.
KATU.com
ODOT approves $32.4M to improve safety along routes to schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation officials approved $32.4 million to improve safety along school routes in 26 Oregon cities. Oregon Department of Transportation commissioners approved the sum on Thursday, saying they plan to distribute the money to improve sidewalks, crosswalks, curb ramps, and more. One of those projects is at...
KATU.com
Clark Co. deputy will not be charged in shooting death of off-duty Vancouver PD officer
The Clark County sheriff’s deputy who inadvertently shot and killed an off-duty Vancouver Police officer last January during an emergency response will not be criminally charged in the shooting. According to records from the incident on Jan. 29, 2022, Officer Donald Sahota, 52, was shot by Clark County Deputy...
Comments / 0