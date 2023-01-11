ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

canbyfirst.com

Vancouver Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Eagle Creek

A Vancouver, Washington, man was killed and another driver flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek community and the junction with Highway 211. Initial reports indicated Miguel...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Man killed in 3-car crash on HWY 214

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A man was killed in a Wednesday morning 3-car crash on Highway 214, authorities say. The Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 214 at around 9:40 a.m., at the intersection with Downs Rd N. The investigation showed an eastbound Honda Civic, driven...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 224

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police. Just before 6 a.m., police responded to Highway 224 near milepost 17 where a Volkswagen Golf, a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Robbie Newport

Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, OR

On Christmas Eve last year, a random shooting occurred in Milwaukie when Tigard resident Keven Eugene Irvine randomly shot a mail carrier in the middle of the day. An article at Oregon Live written by Maxine Bernstein on January 11, explains Irvine was driving around in his white van when witnesses say he stopped in the middle of the road, got out, kneeled down with a rifle and shot at the mail carrier, hitting him once in the left leg near his knee.
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

'The save of the year': Fire crews protect home feet from burning downtown Portland church

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters saved a home that was feet away from the 3-alarm fire that burned through an old wooden church in downtown Portland last Tuesday. An arsonist has admitted to setting the former Portland Korean Church on fire nine days ago. The vacant church had to be demolished, but firefighters had to improvise to keep the house next door standing while putting out the fire.
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

99E project off and running

Work along Highway 99E in Canby is underway with lane closures and other obstacles being managed as the project, which will eventually extend along a 1.5 mile stretch of the highway, gets rolling.
CANBY, OR
KATU.com

ODOT approves $32.4M to improve safety along routes to schools

PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation officials approved $32.4 million to improve safety along school routes in 26 Oregon cities. Oregon Department of Transportation commissioners approved the sum on Thursday, saying they plan to distribute the money to improve sidewalks, crosswalks, curb ramps, and more. One of those projects is at...
PORTLAND, OR

