Marysville, MI

sanilacbroadcasting.com

Michigan 4-year-old found safe in Ohio, father arrested for kidnapping

Marysville and Port Huron Police are thanking the community for sharing information online and via tips during Tuesday’s search for Lillianna Nardini, saying those efforts paired with work by authorities led to the child being found safe. Lillianna was reported missing after being dropped off to her father, Erik...
MARYSVILLE, MI
southarkansassun.com

Missing 4-Year-Old Girl From Michigan Found in Ohio During Traffic Stop

4-year-old Lilliana Nardini, who disappeared from Michigan, was found in Ohio during a traffic stop. The little girl was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged father on January 10. Authorities from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a video produced from a bodycam as officers rescued the missing 4-year-old girl...
MARYSVILLE, MI
Lootpress

Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YAHOO!

Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday

A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn't get a fair trial and is eligible for bond. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, turned to his attorneys after the judge's ruling and said, "Thank you."
OHIO STATE
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder after getting in argument with victim

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing a 65-year-old man after getting into an argument with him, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Detroit police were sent at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.
DETROIT, MI
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
GLOUSTER, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
sciotopost.com

You Can Get Almost 5,000 Dollars from Ohio for a Safe Room in Your Home

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohio part of massive DEA fentanyl seizure

Across the U.S., over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in 2022. Laboratory estimates show the drugs represent more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl.
OHIO STATE

