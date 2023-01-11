Read full article on original website
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Michigan 4-year-old found safe in Ohio, father arrested for kidnapping
Marysville and Port Huron Police are thanking the community for sharing information online and via tips during Tuesday’s search for Lillianna Nardini, saying those efforts paired with work by authorities led to the child being found safe. Lillianna was reported missing after being dropped off to her father, Erik...
southarkansassun.com
Missing 4-Year-Old Girl From Michigan Found in Ohio During Traffic Stop
4-year-old Lilliana Nardini, who disappeared from Michigan, was found in Ohio during a traffic stop. The little girl was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged father on January 10. Authorities from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a video produced from a bodycam as officers rescued the missing 4-year-old girl...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Michigan State Police trying to identify driver found dead in fiery crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a vehicle that crashed and caught fire early Saturday, Jan. 14. Police say a 911 caller reported a brush fire on I-75 in Springfield Township around 5:50 a.m. Springfield Township Fire crews arrived...
5 in custody after shoplifting at Ulta, hitting a pedestrian in Green Oak Twp.
According to police, the make-up franchise has been the target of thieves for quite some time. On Thursday, their Green Oak Township was hit by thieves.
Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
One suspect charged, 4 in custody after violent home invasion in O’Fallon
After a violent home invasion early Friday morning, five people have been taken into custody. One of them is facing multiple charges.
YAHOO!
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn't get a fair trial and is eligible for bond. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, turned to his attorneys after the judge's ruling and said, "Thank you."
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder after getting in argument with victim
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing a 65-year-old man after getting into an argument with him, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Detroit police were sent at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.
2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose
GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested three Illinois women on drug charges Friday after what a trooper found when he stopped a car going 25 mph under the speed limit. Just before 11:30 a.m., a state trooper in LaGrange County stopped an SUV that was driving...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
911 calls: West Chester Amazon center shooting involved 2 delivery drivers
West Chester Twp. police responded to Amazon on Cincinnati Dayton Road after 7 p.m. Wednesday upon reports the suspect fired a handgun at a victim, who was shot at while in a vehicle.
DeWine signs bill that strengthens Distracted Driving Laws in Ohio
News Release Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently signed Senate Bill 288, which significantly strengthens laws in Oh
sciotopost.com
You Can Get Almost 5,000 Dollars from Ohio for a Safe Room in Your Home
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
WLUC
Prison sentences given to 2 from Minnesota involved in Menominee drug trafficking operation
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two out of three people from Minnesota involved in an out-of-state drug trafficking operation in Menominee County have been sentenced to prison. On Monday, 41-year-old Molly Ann Grove was sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison in Menominee County Circuit Court. Grove pleaded guilty to...
fox2detroit.com
Ghost guns, fentanyl and cocaine seized by Detroit police in major bust
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police scored a major bust of ghost guns, and thousands of dollars in drugs. An ex-con is now facing several felony charges and investigators say the key to it all, was good police work. "Great hit, these are dangerous guns, and again Randy, dope and...
Ohio part of massive DEA fentanyl seizure
Across the U.S., over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in 2022. Laboratory estimates show the drugs represent more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl.
