Amelia is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels and Shop south of Black River Falls. Amelia is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Amelia came to CCHS when she was found as a stray in the Thorp area. Her family did not come to reclaim her, so now she is in the market for a new forever home! Amelia is about two years old and weighs 43#.

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO