Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 yearsCJ CoombsHigh Hill, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
Related
Boone Country Connection
Lauderdale Realty Holiday Celebration
Lauderdale Realty held a Christmas Holiday Celebration on December 3 at their new location at 1299 Hwy DD in Defiance. (At the intersections of D & DD.) They offered hot chocolate, donuts, pictures with Santa, fun treats and great giveaways.
Boone Country Connection
Unique Multi-Generational Art Event Seeks Entry Applications
Crossroads Arts Council announces their call for art for a unique coming together of artists as young as 17 years of age, covering all generations, up to local senior citizens. This is the eighth annual countywide event, which is also open to both professional and non-professional artists. This is a non-juried show, but will be judged. Cash awards and Honorable Mention ribbons will be given during the opening reception, to be held on Feb. 5. Artists may enter up to 5 pieces. Entry fee is $5 for each art piece for CAC members and $10 for each piece for nonmembers. Artists can sell their entry item with a 10% commission to the Crossroads Arts Council.
Boone Country Connection
Augusta Candlelight Walks & Gingerbread House Contest
On December 2 and 9, 2022, Augusta hosted its 40th Annual Candlelight Walks. As always, the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce did a fabulous job putting on the “old-fashioned Christmas” that features thousands of luminaries lining the streets. Visitors could enjoy the strolling carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, exquisite...
Boone Country Connection
Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Informational Meeting Jan. 23
ST. PETERS, Mo. (Jan. 9, 2023) – While many people may dream of owning a home, but feel they may not meet the criteria or qualifications necessary to achieve that goal, Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County provides tools, resources and support for the potential path to homeownership. The nonprofit organization is accepting new homeowner applications Feb. 1 through Feb. 28.
Boone Country Connection
Upcoming Programs Through the St. Charles County MU Extension
The St. Charles County, Missouri University Extension is offering some great programs this winter. Developing Effective Farm Leases: Insights for Owners and Tenants - Farm tenants and property owners are encouraged to participate in weekly programs on effective agricultural leasing in Missouri. Ten online and on-demand sessions, Tuesdays from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m., January 10 - March 14. Topics will include Jan 1: Leasing – transfer of property rights; Jan 17: Types and components of leases; Jan 24: Cash lease – basics; Jan 31: Cash lease – calculating the rent; Feb 07: Crop share leases; Feb 14: Flexible leases; Feb 21: Land leasing to energy companies; Feb 28: Livestock lease; Mar 07: Hunting lease; Mar 14: Leasing business impacts. The cost is $100 for all ten weeks. Contact: Ray Massey, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 573-884-7788. To register, visit www.extension.missouri.edu, and click on the events tab.
Boone Country Connection
K of C Horse Races at IHM on Feb. 25
On Saturday, February 25, the Knights of Columbus is sponsoring Horse Races at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 8 West Hwy D, New Melle. Admission is $20 and includes chili, hot dogs, chicken wings, snacks, beer, margaritas, wine and set-ups. Babysitting is also provided. All proceeds from the event...
Boone Country Connection
Garage Sale in Defiance, Saturday January 14
Garage sale on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 3849 Highway D., Defiance, MO 63342. The sales includes tools, household items and antiques and will be held from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m.
Boone Country Connection
Tell It Like It Was - More Doris Fuhr Hopen
By Paul Oviatt - More Doris Fuhr Hopen – Wilbert Hopen – the Catholics and the Protestants – Cheryl Fuhr Wehmeier – Mel on Wheels – Open Mouth, Insert Foot – Mops - Frances Knoernschild Almeling – Laurie Osthoff (Orf, Jackson?) – Ruth Nolting Fuhr.
Boone Country Connection
Part-Time Administrative/Communications Asst. for MU Extension
Job Opening for University of Missouri Extension - St. Charles County, 260 Brown Rd, St. Peters. Office Support/ Communications Assistant. The St. Charles County Extension Council seeks a friendly, professional and organized individual to provide office support and communications assistance. Essential duties include primary office support, social media/website scheduling, maintaining...
Boone Country Connection
New Melle BOA Candidates for the April Election
The City of New Melle will hold an election on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for the offices of Alderman Ward 1 and Alderman Ward 2. There is one candidate for Ward 1 (currently held by Nik Bradley and he is not running for reelection,) Brian Nelson (currently the Chairman of Planning & Zoning.)
Comments / 0