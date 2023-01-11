Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 yearsCJ CoombsHigh Hill, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
KMOV
Battlehawks single game tickets now on sale
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis’ XFL team, the Battlehawks, kick off their season next month and single-game tickets are now on sale for games at America’s Center. Tickets can be found here and start out as low as $30. The Battlehawks first home game is set...
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
Boone Country Connection
Garage Sale in Defiance, Saturday January 14
Garage sale on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 3849 Highway D., Defiance, MO 63342. The sales includes tools, household items and antiques and will be held from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m.
Boone Country Connection
Augusta Candlelight Walks & Gingerbread House Contest
On December 2 and 9, 2022, Augusta hosted its 40th Annual Candlelight Walks. As always, the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce did a fabulous job putting on the “old-fashioned Christmas” that features thousands of luminaries lining the streets. Visitors could enjoy the strolling carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, exquisite...
Boone Country Connection
Unique Multi-Generational Art Event Seeks Entry Applications
Crossroads Arts Council announces their call for art for a unique coming together of artists as young as 17 years of age, covering all generations, up to local senior citizens. This is the eighth annual countywide event, which is also open to both professional and non-professional artists. This is a non-juried show, but will be judged. Cash awards and Honorable Mention ribbons will be given during the opening reception, to be held on Feb. 5. Artists may enter up to 5 pieces. Entry fee is $5 for each art piece for CAC members and $10 for each piece for nonmembers. Artists can sell their entry item with a 10% commission to the Crossroads Arts Council.
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta
The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2021 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
Boone Country Connection
St. Vincent de Paul School Dutzow, Open House Feb. 5
St. Vincent de Paul School in Dutzow is hosting an Open House on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon. Join us for donuts, coffee and juice as you tour the school. We are accepting registrations for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The school has 135+ years of service and education in Catholic traditions, and we welcome children from all denominations.
Nashville’s Getting In-N-Out Burger Will Missouri Get Some Too?
In-N-Out Burger, the famous California hamburger chain that calls itself California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand is coming east of Texas to Tennessee, Nashville for starters. So does that mean St. Louis or Kansas City will see In-N-Out Burger anytime soon?. In a surprising announcement yesterday In-N-Out Burger announce they're opening...
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
Boone Country Connection
Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Informational Meeting Jan. 23
ST. PETERS, Mo. (Jan. 9, 2023) – While many people may dream of owning a home, but feel they may not meet the criteria or qualifications necessary to achieve that goal, Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County provides tools, resources and support for the potential path to homeownership. The nonprofit organization is accepting new homeowner applications Feb. 1 through Feb. 28.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
kjluradio.com
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Bob Cassilly's Incredible Loft at the City Museum Is For Sale [PHOTOS]
City Museum founder Bob Cassilly’s personal loft has hit the St. Louis real estate market. The mad genius passed in 2011 and we've been missing his magic ever since. The City Museum opened in 1997 and immediately became a top destination for both tourists and locals. The 10-story downtown building is an indescribable combination of playground, sculpture and interactive art. The first few floors are the heart of the City Museum, but what’s been crafted above might be even more interesting.
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
Boone Country Connection
Upcoming Programs Through the St. Charles County MU Extension
The St. Charles County, Missouri University Extension is offering some great programs this winter. Developing Effective Farm Leases: Insights for Owners and Tenants - Farm tenants and property owners are encouraged to participate in weekly programs on effective agricultural leasing in Missouri. Ten online and on-demand sessions, Tuesdays from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m., January 10 - March 14. Topics will include Jan 1: Leasing – transfer of property rights; Jan 17: Types and components of leases; Jan 24: Cash lease – basics; Jan 31: Cash lease – calculating the rent; Feb 07: Crop share leases; Feb 14: Flexible leases; Feb 21: Land leasing to energy companies; Feb 28: Livestock lease; Mar 07: Hunting lease; Mar 14: Leasing business impacts. The cost is $100 for all ten weeks. Contact: Ray Massey, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 573-884-7788. To register, visit www.extension.missouri.edu, and click on the events tab.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Missouri
Missouri might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Missouri.
iheart.com
Here's Where You Can Find The Best Bagel In Missouri
The best thing about bagels is that there is always one for everyone —From plain bagels for those who like to keep things simple, to everything bagels for those who suffer from the "too much" gene. You can keep them classy by topping them with a traditional scoop of sour cream, or go wild and slather them in guacamole. The world is truly your bagel.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This $225K St. Louis Mansion Is Not Actually a Bargain [PHOTOS]
Every so often, someone who is not in St. Louis stumbles onto St. Louis real estate and the Internet goes crazy. The most recent example is the Chicagoan who stumbled onto a listing for a glorious mansion on Beverly Place, built in 1917 with six bedrooms, eye-catching checkerboard floors and terrific curb appeal. “I’m losing my mind over this $225K house in Saint Louis,” wrote @Eric_Erins on Twitter, and the internet predictably lost its mind right along with him.
lakeexpo.com
Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri
Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
