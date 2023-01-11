Crossroads Arts Council announces their call for art for a unique coming together of artists as young as 17 years of age, covering all generations, up to local senior citizens. This is the eighth annual countywide event, which is also open to both professional and non-professional artists. This is a non-juried show, but will be judged. Cash awards and Honorable Mention ribbons will be given during the opening reception, to be held on Feb. 5. Artists may enter up to 5 pieces. Entry fee is $5 for each art piece for CAC members and $10 for each piece for nonmembers. Artists can sell their entry item with a 10% commission to the Crossroads Arts Council.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO