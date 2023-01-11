ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerburg, OH

richlandsource.com

East Knox tops Fredericktown

Fredericktown was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as East Knox prevailed 34-23 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 53-46 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Some kind of impressive: Shelby pounds Marion Harding

Shelby painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Marion Harding's defense for a 64-34 win on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Shelby and Marion Harding squared off with December 4, 2021 at Shelby High School last season. For results, click here.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Wooster sweeps OCC swimming and diving meet

WOOSTER — The Gererals dominated the pool Saturday afternoon. Wooster swept the boys and girls teams titles in overwhelming fashion at the Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet at Ellen Shapiro Natatorium. GALLERY: Ohio Cardinal Conference Swimming and Diving Meet. The Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet...
WOOSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Tygers tame Wooster with quick blitz in 1st half

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior got back to its winning ways with an emphatic, 76-50 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Wooster on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Tygers (8-4 overall, 5-1 in the OCC) had lost two straight and three of their past four, but rebounded in resounding fashion in this one.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Marysville outduels Lewis Center Olentangy in competitive clash

Marysville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lewis Center Olentangy 48-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off with February 18, 2022 at Marysville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

West Lafayette Ridgewood casts spell on Orrville Kingsway Christian

Mighty close, mighty fine, West Lafayette Ridgewood wore a victory shine after clipping Orrville Kingsway Christian 59-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 3, West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off with Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
WEST LAFAYETTE, OH
richlandsource.com

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic overwhelms Newcomerstown

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic showed it had the juice to douse Newcomerstown in a points barrage during a 59-30 win on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 4, Newcomerstown faced off against Beallsville and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Oak Harbor dispatches Port Clinton

Saddled up and ready to go, Oak Harbor spurred past Port Clinton 45-34 on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Port Clinton authored a promising start, taking an 18-8 advantage over Oak Harbor at the end of the first quarter.
OAK HARBOR, OH
richlandsource.com

Bloom-Carroll ends the party for Circleville

Bloom-Carroll put together a victorious gameplan to stop Circleville 74-58 in Ohio boys basketball on January 13. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville squared off with January 15, 2022 at Circleville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Tough tussle: Lodi Cloverleaf breaks free from Mogadore Field

Lodi Cloverleaf eventually plied victory away from Mogadore Field 47-42 on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field played in a 57-54 game on January 26, 2022. For more, click here.
LODI, OH
richlandsource.com

Morral Ridgedale slides past Attica Seneca East in fretful clash

Mighty close, mighty fine, Morral Ridgedale wore a victory shine after clipping Attica Seneca East 41-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Attica Seneca East and Morral Ridgedale played in a 50-29 game on February 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
ATTICA, OH
richlandsource.com

Too close for comfort: Pemberville Eastwood strains past Elmore Woodmore

Yes, Pemberville Eastwood looked relaxed while edging Elmore Woodmore, but no autographs please after its 76-72 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 13. Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Elmore Woodmore faced off on January 25, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
ELMORE, OH
richlandsource.com

Chamber welcomes Bradshaw Beauty to Galion

GALION -- On Friday, Jan. 13 the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bradshaw Beauty to Galion. The organization conducted a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Bradshaw Beauty, located at 116 N. Liberty St., Galion.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby woman with cancer shares gratitude for community's support

SHELBY -- After attending multiple benefits to support friends and neighbors, Katie Silcox said she never thought she’d be on the receiving end of an organized charity. Silcox was diagnosed with a granulosa cell tumor in summer 2022 and had emergency surgery for a ruptured ovarian tumor.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Library to host annual Black History celebration

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library invites the community to the annual Black History Celebration. This event will be held at the Main Library at 43 W. Third St., Mansfield, on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing

ASHLAND — A group of eight Amish people refused to pay their fines for their violations of Ohio's new buggy law in a fines and costs hearing in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Elmer Hershberger, Mosie Shetler, Andy Swartzentruber, Eli L. Swartzentruber, Henry Swartzentruber, Susan Troyer, Eli J. Yoder,...
ASHLAND, OH

