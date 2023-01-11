Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
East Knox tops Fredericktown
Fredericktown was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as East Knox prevailed 34-23 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 53-46 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Shelby pounds Marion Harding
Shelby painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Marion Harding's defense for a 64-34 win on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Shelby and Marion Harding squared off with December 4, 2021 at Shelby High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wooster sweeps OCC swimming and diving meet
WOOSTER — The Gererals dominated the pool Saturday afternoon. Wooster swept the boys and girls teams titles in overwhelming fashion at the Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet at Ellen Shapiro Natatorium. GALLERY: Ohio Cardinal Conference Swimming and Diving Meet. The Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet...
richlandsource.com
Tiffin Calvert overcomes Old Fort in seat-squirming affair
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tiffin Calvert did just enough to beat Old Fort 51-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 11-8 lead over Old Fort.
richlandsource.com
Tygers tame Wooster with quick blitz in 1st half
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior got back to its winning ways with an emphatic, 76-50 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Wooster on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Tygers (8-4 overall, 5-1 in the OCC) had lost two straight and three of their past four, but rebounded in resounding fashion in this one.
richlandsource.com
Marysville outduels Lewis Center Olentangy in competitive clash
Marysville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lewis Center Olentangy 48-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off with February 18, 2022 at Marysville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Over and out: Johnstown punches through Newark Catholic
Johnstown earned a convincing 58-29 win over Newark Catholic at Johnstown on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Johnstown a 21-7 lead over Newark Catholic.
richlandsource.com
West Lafayette Ridgewood casts spell on Orrville Kingsway Christian
Mighty close, mighty fine, West Lafayette Ridgewood wore a victory shine after clipping Orrville Kingsway Christian 59-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 3, West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off with Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic overwhelms Newcomerstown
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic showed it had the juice to douse Newcomerstown in a points barrage during a 59-30 win on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 4, Newcomerstown faced off against Beallsville and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on...
richlandsource.com
Oak Harbor dispatches Port Clinton
Saddled up and ready to go, Oak Harbor spurred past Port Clinton 45-34 on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Port Clinton authored a promising start, taking an 18-8 advantage over Oak Harbor at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Bloom-Carroll ends the party for Circleville
Bloom-Carroll put together a victorious gameplan to stop Circleville 74-58 in Ohio boys basketball on January 13. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville squared off with January 15, 2022 at Circleville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tough tussle: Lodi Cloverleaf breaks free from Mogadore Field
Lodi Cloverleaf eventually plied victory away from Mogadore Field 47-42 on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field played in a 57-54 game on January 26, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Morral Ridgedale slides past Attica Seneca East in fretful clash
Mighty close, mighty fine, Morral Ridgedale wore a victory shine after clipping Attica Seneca East 41-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Attica Seneca East and Morral Ridgedale played in a 50-29 game on February 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Pemberville Eastwood strains past Elmore Woodmore
Yes, Pemberville Eastwood looked relaxed while edging Elmore Woodmore, but no autographs please after its 76-72 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 13. Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Elmore Woodmore faced off on January 25, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chilly forecast offers pristine scene for ice sculptures at Loudonville's Mohican Winterfest
LOUDONVILLE — Weather conditions on Saturday are shaping up to be pristine -- if you’re an ice sculpture. The 32 ice sculptures that are destined to line downtown Loudonville’s Main Street on Saturday will appreciate the 30-degree forecast. Download PDF.
richlandsource.com
Chamber welcomes Bradshaw Beauty to Galion
GALION -- On Friday, Jan. 13 the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bradshaw Beauty to Galion. The organization conducted a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Bradshaw Beauty, located at 116 N. Liberty St., Galion.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield lands $1.7 million grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- A planned $12.7 million Main Street Corridor Improvement project in Mansfield has received a $1.7 million kickstart in the former of a state safety grant. City engineer Bob Bianchi said Thursday the Ohio Department of Transportation notified the city Wednesday its application for the funds was approved. Chuck...
richlandsource.com
Shelby woman with cancer shares gratitude for community's support
SHELBY -- After attending multiple benefits to support friends and neighbors, Katie Silcox said she never thought she’d be on the receiving end of an organized charity. Silcox was diagnosed with a granulosa cell tumor in summer 2022 and had emergency surgery for a ruptured ovarian tumor.
richlandsource.com
Library to host annual Black History celebration
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library invites the community to the annual Black History Celebration. This event will be held at the Main Library at 43 W. Third St., Mansfield, on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
richlandsource.com
'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing
ASHLAND — A group of eight Amish people refused to pay their fines for their violations of Ohio's new buggy law in a fines and costs hearing in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Elmer Hershberger, Mosie Shetler, Andy Swartzentruber, Eli L. Swartzentruber, Henry Swartzentruber, Susan Troyer, Eli J. Yoder,...
