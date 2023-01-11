Thursday’s storms left a swath of damage across the state of Alabama. Multiple tornados were reported across the state, most of them across Central and Southern Alabama. So far, there have been 85 total storm reports across the state of Alabama. 25 of those were tornado reports, 50 of them were wind reports, and 10 of them were hail reports. Storm damage surveys are still ongoing across the state, and the extent of the damage may still yet be told.

