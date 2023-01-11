Read full article on original website
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
After Biden scandal, former CIA attorney worries about ‘over-criminalizing’ the mishandling of classified docs
As President Biden's scandal regarding government documents makes headlines, a CNN segment spoke about how mishandling of such critical information may be over-criminalized.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Several top White House officials worked for Biden at his think tank where classified docs discovered
Several top Biden administration officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously worked at President Biden's think tank where classified documents were discovered.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Biden Aides Find More Classified Docs in a New Location
Aides to President Joe Biden have found even more classified documents in a different location than the office he used in D.C. after the Obama administration. Classified documents were first found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November—which was reported earlier this week and confirmed by the White House in a statement Monday—leading Biden aides to begin a search for more. Biden said Tuesday he’s “cooperating fully” with the Justice Department and was “surprised” by the discovery. It wasn’t made clear when or where the latest batch of documents were found or their level of classification.Read it at NBC News
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
White House asked if Biden will be interviewed by federal investigators over classified docs in garage
Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press conference on Thursday that she's not going to "get into hypotheticals" when asked if Biden would be interviewed by federal investigators.
WLNS
Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump
The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the...
In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy'
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s presidential dreams were undermined by her use of a private email server that included classified information. Donald Trump has risked criminal charges by refusing to return top-secret records to the government after leaving the White House. And now misplaced files with...
U.S. attorney reviewing classified documents found at Biden think tank
Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The roughly 10 documents are from President Biden's vice-presidential office at the center, the sources said. CBS News has learned the FBI is also involved in the U.S. attorney's inquiry.The classified material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered when Mr....
Justice Department reviewing potentially classified documents at Biden center
The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Biden's former institute.
Supreme Court again declines to take up appeal from GOP-led states seeking to intervene in case over 'public charge' immigration policy
The Supreme Court declined once again on Monday to take up an appeal from a group of Republican-led states seeking to intervene in a case challenging the Trump-era "public charge" immigration policy, a version of which the Biden administration has abandoned.
🎥Biden's first comments on classified docs at his old office
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.
Mike Roger’s Office Asks if Classified Documents Found at Biden Center Damaged National Security
Washington, D.C.– For Immediate Release Thursday, January 12, 2023. ICYMI, FOX NEWS: ROGERS ASKS IF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOUND AT BIDEN CENTER DAMAGED NATIONAL SECURITY. Today, Fox News published an exclusive story detailing U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, efforts to urge Ronald S. Moultrie, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security, and William K. Lietzau, Director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, to provide information on the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The letter comes as the White House confirms that classified documents were also found in the garage of President Biden’s Wilmington residence.
KPVI Newschannel 6
WATCH LIVE: 1:15 p.m. — Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a statement. The Department of Justice did not say what the subject of the statement will be. Garland was scheduled to begin speaking at 1:15 p.m. Garland's remarks come the same day the White House revelated that a second set of documents...
