Wyoming State

Rep. Hageman votes to 'end dangerous expansion of the IRS'

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday evening, Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., voted for fiscal responsibility that would protect hardworking Americans from oppressive IRS audits, according to a news release from her office.

In 2022, as part of President Joe Biden and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s so-called Inflation Reduction Act, $80 billion in taxpayer dollars was allocated for the IRS to hire an additional 87,000 agents. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports that this additional spending would cause audit rates to “rise for all taxpayers,” and a conservative analysis shows that as many as 1.2 million more audits could be conducted – with over 700,000 of those falling on American making $75,000 or less, Hageman's release said.

“Voting to end this drastic overreach of federal government bureaucracy was an important first step in shrinking the size and scope of government and protecting Wyomingites from IRS harassment," Hageman said in the release. "We have all witnessed the weaponization of several federal agencies against conservatives and hardworking taxpayers, and we all remember the IRS targeting of conservative groups that occurred during the Obama administration.

"With 87,000 new agents, the IRS would have a larger staff than the Border Patrol, Pentagon, State Department and FBI combined. The fact that the Biden/Pelosi agenda includes a vast expansion of the IRS and not an increase in agents to patrol our porous border shows just how out of touch they are with the needs of America. It is my hope that the Senate will quickly consider and pass this legislation.”

