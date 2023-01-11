Read full article on original website
Parking Complex At UNR Nears Completion
Folks will have a new space to park at the University of Nevada, Reno. The complex will open to the University community and the public on Jan. 20.
Lyon County Officials Remind Residents of Delphi Road Closure
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is urging people driving over Mason Pass road between Smith and Mason Valleys to not use Delphi Road, as it is closed and not passable currently. This is due to heavy snow and rain accumulated over the past few weeks. Lyon County officials write that...
School Delays on Tuesday, January 17
Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
Snow Expected At All Elevations Monday
The train of storms is nearing it’s end this week, with one more good storm rolling through this week. A weaker storm will move through on Thursday, but Friday will be dry. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows Sunday night at 12am through 10pm Monday for slick roads and low visibility. The snow will begin around 10pm Sunday night and go throughout the day on Monday. Roads will stay slick through Tuesday morning. Lately the storms have been to our west or northwest, but this one will come in from the south. As the low moves to the southeast snow bands will form on the backside of the low and rotate around it. This will give the valley a good chance for snow. While there is still plenty of moisture to work with, levels aren’t as high as they have been. Snow totals will be higher south of I-80 With Carson City seeing anywhere between 3-6” of snow, and Reno 1-3 inches. One to two feet of snow could fall in the high Sierra, mainly in Mono County.
UNR to celebrate completion of the Gateway Parking Complex
The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the Gateway Parking Complex on Thursday, Jan. 19. The seven-story complex is located on the southwest corner of Lake and East Ninth Streets in the Mathewson University Gateway. It includes 800 parking spaces for use...
Office Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
EmployNV to Host Five Upcoming Events
FALLON - EmployNV Career Hub in Fallon invites jobseekers to a meet with a Veteran Employment Specialist for assistance and answering questions regarding employment services! This event will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the William N. Pennington Life Center, 952 S. Maine Street in Fallon. Registration is encouraged at the EmployNV.gov calendar and walk-ins are welcome!
Two animals injured in house fire on 7th Street
Fire crews with the Reno Fire Department made quick work of a house fire in northeast Reno on Tuesday. The fire was reported on the 1400 block of East 7th Street around just after noon on January 17, 2023. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the...
Final Day of KTMB's Tree Recycling Program
The last weekend of Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful's (KTMB) Christmas Tree Recycling program is January 14 and 15. There are three drop-off locations to choose from:. Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno. Reno Sports Complex, 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno. Shadow Mountain Sports Complex, 3300 Sparks Blvd,...
Sparks Police Investigate Fatal Hit-&-Run Crash Involving Pedestrian on Prater Way
Police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-&-run crash on East Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Police say the unidentified victim, a woman, was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. They say was in the...
Nevada skiing’s Elle Murphy set to compete at World University Games
Nevada’s Elle Murphy is set to compete at the 31st edition of the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, New York on Tuesday, January 17 and Friday, January 20 in the alpine skiing events, representing Nevada and Team Ireland. The FISU (the International University Sports Federation) World University...
Two Animals Being Treated After Building Fire Near Downtown
Investigators tell us a Reno Police Officer saw smoke and called the fire department. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the area noticed smoke at a single-family residence and called for fire resources.
One Person Injured in Shooting Near Vine & 5th Streets in Reno
Police have arrested someone who allegedly stole a bike from a person, then shot them near Vine and West 5th Streets. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say an argument broke out between the suspect and two other people, and that's when the suspect shot one person.
Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run, Police Looking For Driver
Police say the woman was obeying the law by activating crosswalk lights when she was hit. Police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-&-run crash on East Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks early Tuesday morning.
Handgun Recovered from Yerington High School Grounds, Arrest Made
Yerington Police say one person has been arrested after bringing a handgun to Yerington High School. It happened Tuesday, January 17. Around noon, Yerington Police were dispatched to the school on a call that somebody possible had a firearm. The investigation started immediately and a handgun was recovered from a...
“Hush” extends its run before show opens
Originally slated to run February 10, 17, and 24, “Hush” has been extended through all Fridays in March due to popular demand, with a month still to go before opening. “Hush,” is an immersive murder mystery, delivering high-energy dance numbers, acrobatics, elements of cirque nouveau, live vocals, and relentless comic relief.
