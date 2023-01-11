Read full article on original website
A Chinese bank is offering customers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if they deposit $500,000 into an account
A Hong Kong-based bank is offering customers an express reservation for a Pfizer shot after cross-border restrictions with mainland China were lifted.
TechRadar
Amazon will now let shoppers buy with Prime on third-party sites
In the face of an economic slowdown and customers making fewer purchases online to save some cash, Amazon has announced that its Buy with Prime (opens in new tab) is expanding to US-based ecommerce platforms by 31 January 2023. The move will see the retail giant gain a stake in...
CNBC
Walmart strikes a deal with Salesforce to sell more of its tech to other retailers
Walmart wants to sell more of its own technology and services to other retailers. It has struck a deal with Salesforce so it can get in front of more potential customers. Walmart also wants to sell more of its customer insights, fulfillment services and digital advertising. The retail giant, known...
House Digest
How Home Depot Has Expanded Into The Metaverse
We know the metaverse is set to be huge, but many of us are still unaware of what it is exactly. See how major retailers are beginning to make their mark.
mytotalretail.com
How Brands Can Leverage the Selling Potential of TikTok
There's a new top social platform in town, and it hasn't even been around for a decade. TikTok has taken the world by storm. In fact, the short-form video app overtook Google and Facebook as the most popular web domain in 2021, solidifying its acclaim with the masses. Brands and...
mytotalretail.com
Change Ahead on Main Street: Survey Gives Small Businesses Insight Into What’s to Come
There’s no doubt small businesses are a large part of the American economic fabric. In fact, the U.S. Small Business Administration Office reported 32.5 million small businesses in 2021, comprising 99.9 percent of companies nationwide and employing 61.2 million people. This year, Cox Business released results of its 2022...
NASDAQ
Lowe's (LOW) Digital and Pro Businesses Appear Encouraging
Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW remains well-positioned to capitalize on the demand in the home improvement market, backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. A strong digital base has been aiding the company’s performance for a while now. LOW’s Total Home strategy, including complete solutions for various home improvement needs, also bodes well.
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s One Roof retail media network comes in-house
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced that its One Roof retail media network’s advertising sales and operations departments will move in-house, effective Jan. 31. “This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners,” said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing at Lowe’s.
mytotalretail.com
4 Questions to Ask Before Choosing a Fulfillment Strategy
In an era of omnichannel dominance that has been fueled by evolving customer preferences, the dynamics of fulfilling customer orders has changed. Some retailers are fulfilling orders from a distribution center, while others fulfill orders from their stores. And some are doing both. With multiple options, ongoing disruptions and ever-changing consumer demands, how does a retailer know which order fulfillment model is best for them?
Peer payment apps: how to avoid accidentally sending people money
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DMV residents have reported hundreds, to thousands of dollars in losses from accidentally sending payments to unintended recipients via peer-to-peer apps. While some people fall victim to scams or even honest accidents when transferring money… Rashawn Higgs, a Tysons, Virginia resident, told DC News Now he attempted to buy his […]
aiexpress.io
Google Cloud debuts new retail AI tools ahead of NRF 2023
NRF 2023, the retail business’s largest occasion — offered by the Nationwide Retail Federation — opens on Monday on the Javits Conference Heart in New York Metropolis. However prematurely of what’s often called “Retail’s Large Present,” immediately Google Cloud launched quite a lot of new and up to date AI applied sciences to assist retailers increase in-store stock shelf-checking, improve on-line procuring, present extra customized search and provide higher suggestions.
drugstorenews.com
Walmart, Salesforce bring fulfillment, delivery services to other retailers
Retailers using Salesforce Commerce Cloud can now offer their customers convenient pickup and delivery experiences with Walmart’s store fulfillment technologies and local delivery services. Walmart Commerce Technologies and Walmart GoLocal are teaming up with Salesforce, to enable retailers to have access to technologies and solutions that power frictionless local...
cxmtoday.com
Shopify Redefines Enterprise Retail With The Launch Of Commerce Components
Commerce Components by Shopify is the modern, composable stack for enterprise retail where retailers can take components of Shopify to integrate with their own systems. Shopify is built on components that form the world’s most powerful retail platform. The company has spent nearly two decades building, optimising, and scaling that infrastructure, which today powers over 10% of US ecommerce and has processed over half a trillion dollars—all while giving millions of businesses full control of their brand identity, customer relationships, and data. Shopify has now announced opening that infrastructure to power the biggest retailers in the world with Commerce Components by Shopify (CCS), the modern, composable stack for enterprise retail.
fintechnexus.com
BNPL the latest in growing menu for consumers and businesses
So many choices and so little time. Consumers want the pay right now, not pay later option, or do they?. In our current days, the ways of self-service payments are growing. PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, bank accounts, credit/debit card, cash, or pay by ACH. John Minor, SVP of...
ffnews.com
payabl. enters its next phase of growth as it joins Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program
Today payabl., the international merchant acquirer that enables businesses to take payments easily, reliably, and securely, announces it has joined the Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program, furthering its relationship with Visa. As a member of the Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program, payabl. will get access to Visa Direct’s tools and resources to boost its rapid growth, including support to launch, sell and grow real-time payment solutions.
In the era of online scams, here's how to not get tricked when starting a digital business
Business owners are being scammed by false promises and guarantees online. An entrepreneurship professor shares how to avoid getting conned.
crowdfundinsider.com
European Banking Authority (EBA) Releases Peer Review on Authorization Under Payment Services Directive
The European Banking Authority (EBA) published its peer review on authorization of payment institutions and e-money institutions under the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). The review generally found “increased transparency and consistency of the information required in the authorization process.” However, it also “identified significant divergences in competent authorities’ assessment...
Apple Insider
Norton Password Manager hacked, warning users about breaches
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Customers of NortonLifeLock are being notified that Norton Password Manager accounts are being breached by hackers, performed via breaches of accounts on other platforms. The notifications to customers of NortonLifeLock advise that hackers are...
digg.com
Companies That Produce The Most Start-Up Founders, Visualized
The majority of employees that go on to launch their own businesses appear to come from just a handful of companies. In 2021, the US saw a record 5.4 million new business applications — and, as the below visualization shows, the majority of employees that go on to launch their own start-up appear to come from just a handful of companies.
cxmtoday.com
Walmart Commerce Technologies And Salesforce Team Up To Unlock Local Fulfilment And Delivery Solutions for Retailers
Retailers using Salesforce Commerce Cloud can now offer their customers convenient pickup and delivery experiences with Walmart’s leading store fulfilment technologies and local delivery services. Walmart Commerce Technologies and Walmart GoLocal announced a partnership with Salesforce to provide retailers with access to technologies and solutions that power frictionless local...
