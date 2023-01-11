Commerce Components by Shopify is the modern, composable stack for enterprise retail where retailers can take components of Shopify to integrate with their own systems. Shopify is built on components that form the world’s most powerful retail platform. The company has spent nearly two decades building, optimising, and scaling that infrastructure, which today powers over 10% of US ecommerce and has processed over half a trillion dollars—all while giving millions of businesses full control of their brand identity, customer relationships, and data. Shopify has now announced opening that infrastructure to power the biggest retailers in the world with Commerce Components by Shopify (CCS), the modern, composable stack for enterprise retail.

