mynews4.com
I-80 reopens in the Sierra, travel still highly discouraged
I-80 has reopened in both directions following spinouts on the summit and a rockslide at the Nevada-California state line. Despite reopening, travel is still highly discouraged through Tuesday. Chains and/or snow tires are required in both directions from Truckee to Baxter. ------- ORIGINAL STORY. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed at...
Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington
A section of state highway located near the West Walker River in western Nevada is expected to be closed for an extended period of time due to a massive landslide caused by heavy rain.
mynews4.com
No timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon after massive rockslide
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said there is no timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County after massive rockslide. Likely due to recent moisture, a landslide and rockfall fell across nearly 400 feet of roadway between...
963kklz.com
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
KCRA.com
'Dangerous mountain travel':Snow blankets Sierra, road officials suggest avoiding highway travel
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — Multiple vehicle spinouts amid snowy conditions have led road officials on Interstate 80 in the Sierra to occasionally hold traffic. Caltrans said traffic was held for both directions of the interstate over Donner Summit. Road maps show traffic is flowing again. Chain controls are expected...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing delays in delivering mail in South Lake Tahoe and other areas of the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee. Due to the severe weather, special pick ups will be available at the South Lake Tahoe...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 12, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Vacation Home Rental committee hit what I’m calling the halfway mark in their review of the county code after meeting for around five hours on Wednesday. They talked briefly about density of rentals but decided to save that discussion for next time. They hope to be done by March.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
mynews4.com
Off-road motorist rescued from vehicle stuck in mud in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) rescued a man after his truck got stuck in mud while off-roading in Silver Springs. According to WCSO, an off-road motorist whose vehicle got stuck just south of Silver Springs. After the vehicle was located, RAVEN and WCSO Hasty Team picked up the driver and flew him to safety.
mynews4.com
No injuries reported after 19-car crash shuts down Galena Creek Bridge
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northbound I-580 is closed between Bowers area on Exit 16 in Washoe Valley and Mt. Rose Highway in south Reno after a multiple vehicle crash Tuesday evening. According to the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, 19 cars were involved in the...
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mynews4.com
Investigation underway after vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Investigation Division is investigating and identifying a vehicle and a driver involved in a hit and run that occurred near the intersection of Saliman Road and William St. on Tuesday evening. According to CCSO, at approximately 7:56 p.m....
2news.com
City of Reno Reminds of Residents to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
KOLO TV Reno
New law changes the way traffic violations are treated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
sierrawave.net
U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM
UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
visitcarsoncity.com
Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital
Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: TRUCKEE BURIED IN SNOW, SKI AREAS ARE BOOMING
Some in a California community enjoy the burst of snow hitting their area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
mynews4.com
Shuttered downtown Reno Nugget Casino reopens for one day only - without Awful Awfuls
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nugget Casino in downtown Reno — shuttered for a year and a half — reopened Thursday for one day only. Most casual observers walking along N. Virginia St. didn't even realize the door was slightly ajar, with a paper sign inviting the public inside.
sierrawave.net
U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions
BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
