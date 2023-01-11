Read full article on original website
How Brands Can Leverage the Selling Potential of TikTok
There's a new top social platform in town, and it hasn't even been around for a decade. TikTok has taken the world by storm. In fact, the short-form video app overtook Google and Facebook as the most popular web domain in 2021, solidifying its acclaim with the masses. Brands and...
3 E-Commerce UX Predictions for 2023
The e-commerce user experience (UX) is more important than ever for retailers. Consumers are looking for convenient, personalized shopping experiences, from online to in-store and everything in between. While there has been significant progress in improving e-commerce UX in recent years, advancements focused on efficiency have had the most impact....
Gen Z is Watching: How to Court Younger Consumers With More Sustainable Return Policies
Most U.S. consumers (three out of five) now rank environmental sustainability as a top factor in their purchasing decisions, and that number jumps to 75 percent for Gen Z. However, while many online retailers are adopting eco-friendly production and sales practices, the post-purchase process remains a challenge to sustainability. Shoppers return between 15 percent and 40 percent of purchases made online, and retailers discard or liquidate an estimated 40 percent of those returns — creating 5 billion pounds of waste annually.
Change Ahead on Main Street: Survey Gives Small Businesses Insight Into What’s to Come
There’s no doubt small businesses are a large part of the American economic fabric. In fact, the U.S. Small Business Administration Office reported 32.5 million small businesses in 2021, comprising 99.9 percent of companies nationwide and employing 61.2 million people. This year, Cox Business released results of its 2022...
Walmart Inks Deal With Salesforce to Sell its Tech to Other Retailers
Walmart wants to sell more of its technology and services to other companies. On Thursday, it announced a deal with Salesforce to ramp up sales of its GoLocal delivery service, which drops off purchases at customers’ doors; and Store Assist, which helps employees more quickly and accurately pick and pack orders for curbside pickup and delivery. Starting this spring, the services will be offered through Salesforce and listed in its app store for businesses.
