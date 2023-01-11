ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Melbourne, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of shooting driver in leg during road rage incident: Deputies

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection to a road rage incident in Osceola County where a driver was shot in the leg Wednesday, deputies said. Pedro Gonzalez-Hernandez, 44, was arrested on charges of attempted felony murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence on Wednesday, deputies said.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies identify woman found shot dead inside crashed car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a woman in her 20s was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Pine Hills, having been shot. The deputies were responding to a report of a crash in the 5200 block of N. Powers Drive just after 7 p.m. when they discovered the woman, identified as 27-year-old Nekaybaw Iyona Collier.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in his 20s dies after being shot in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a man is dead following a shooting in Orlando. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway late Wednesday night about a shooting. A short time later, deputies were told that a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dairy Queen in Merritt Island to close after 58 years

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Brevard County ice cream shop staple is closing its doors. The Dairy Queen off Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island has been open since 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for the last 28 years. Now, after disagreements with the Dairy Queen corporation, the restaurant...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

FOX 35 helps Geneva family get flood insurance money after Hurricane Ian

GENEVA, Fla. - It’s been over 100 days since Hurricane Ian struck central Florida. Many have recovered, but others still feel like they are in the eye of the storm. One family in Geneva has been living in a camper in their front yard since the storm destroyed their home. For weeks they have been calling their insurance company looking for answers about their claim. After numerous failed attempts, they turned to FOX 35’s Dave Puglisi for answers.
GENEVA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 52 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Behind it are freezing temperatures for northern parts of our viewing area. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Below freezing temperatures possible in parts of Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 53 degrees. A bitter cold Saturday thanks to a blustery north wind that could gust up to 25-30 mph at times today. Feels like temperatures will range in the upper 30s to upper 40s area-wide. A Freeze Watch is in effect for counties north of Orlando tonight with lows falling at or below freezing. Bring in those plants!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando's Hula Bowl will feature first all-female officiating crew

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday's Hula Bowl at the University of Central Florida’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, will feature college football's first-ever all-female officiating crew. This isn't a moment lost on the women. "This is amazing. I’m just speaking for all the young ladies, this is something that’s...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jollibee opening first Central Florida location soon

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready to experience Chickenjoy!. Jollibee, the famous Filipino fast-food chain, is opening its first Central Florida location in Orlando on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The new restaurant will be located at 11891 E. Colonial Dr. near the University of Central Florida. "Jollibee specializes in all things fried...
ORLANDO, FL

