GENEVA, Fla. - It’s been over 100 days since Hurricane Ian struck central Florida. Many have recovered, but others still feel like they are in the eye of the storm. One family in Geneva has been living in a camper in their front yard since the storm destroyed their home. For weeks they have been calling their insurance company looking for answers about their claim. After numerous failed attempts, they turned to FOX 35’s Dave Puglisi for answers.

GENEVA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO