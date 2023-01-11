Read full article on original website
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of impersonating officer, stealing from elderly man at 7-Eleven: Deputies
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a man who they said impersonated a police officer and stole jewelry from an elderly man at a 7-Eleven gas station back in December. James Troy Davis, 52, was arrested for robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and false imprisonment on Jan. 12, deputies said.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies arrest 6, including 3 fleeing felons accused of causing fatal crash following Davenport house party
DAVENPORT, Fla. - What was billed as a going away party at a Davenport short-term rental house turned into an open-house party with more than 100 people that ended with six people getting arrested, including three felons who deputies say caused a fatal crash while fleeing from law enforcement. According...
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 2 arrested in shooting death of man on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested two men accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Orange County. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, are facing charges of first degree murder for the shooting death of Carlos Moreno-Anarivia, deputies said. According to detectives, on the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of shooting driver in leg during road rage incident: Deputies
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection to a road rage incident in Osceola County where a driver was shot in the leg Wednesday, deputies said. Pedro Gonzalez-Hernandez, 44, was arrested on charges of attempted felony murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence on Wednesday, deputies said.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies identify woman found shot dead inside crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a woman in her 20s was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Pine Hills, having been shot. The deputies were responding to a report of a crash in the 5200 block of N. Powers Drive just after 7 p.m. when they discovered the woman, identified as 27-year-old Nekaybaw Iyona Collier.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who bought 12,000 square-foot mansion, luxury cars heads to prison for COVID-19 fraud
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man who purchased a 12,579 square-foot mansion along with luxury cars was sentenced to federal prison after stealing over $7 million through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Don V. Cisternino, 47, of Chuluota, was sentenced to eight...
fox35orlando.com
Man in his 20s dies after being shot in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a man is dead following a shooting in Orlando. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway late Wednesday night about a shooting. A short time later, deputies were told that a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street.
fox35orlando.com
17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Woman shot after argument with man in Orlando shopping center parking lot
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say an argument led to a woman being shot in a parking lot on Wednesday night. According to police, the woman was shot by a man in the parking lot of the Washington Shores Shopping Center after the two began fighting. The victim was taken...
fox35orlando.com
Dairy Queen in Merritt Island to close after 58 years
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Brevard County ice cream shop staple is closing its doors. The Dairy Queen off Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island has been open since 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for the last 28 years. Now, after disagreements with the Dairy Queen corporation, the restaurant...
fox35orlando.com
Anti-Semitic symbols found on bathroom of Orlando high school school, officials say
Michael McNarney says he saw anti-Semitic symbols on the walls inside a boy’s bathroom at Dr. Phillips High School Wednesday evening. McNarney says he told a teacher what he saw, and then that teacher told the principal.
fox35orlando.com
Pet adoption in Orlando: Check out these dogs and cats looking for forever homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. ◀︎ ▶︎
fox35orlando.com
FOX 35 helps Geneva family get flood insurance money after Hurricane Ian
GENEVA, Fla. - It’s been over 100 days since Hurricane Ian struck central Florida. Many have recovered, but others still feel like they are in the eye of the storm. One family in Geneva has been living in a camper in their front yard since the storm destroyed their home. For weeks they have been calling their insurance company looking for answers about their claim. After numerous failed attempts, they turned to FOX 35’s Dave Puglisi for answers.
fox35orlando.com
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is getting another taste of winter as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures to the area this weekend. Saturday started off very chilly in the 30s and 40. Highs today in Central Florida aren't expected to leave the 50s, so be sure to wear a sweater or jacket.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 52 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Behind it are freezing temperatures for northern parts of our viewing area. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Below freezing temperatures possible in parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 53 degrees. A bitter cold Saturday thanks to a blustery north wind that could gust up to 25-30 mph at times today. Feels like temperatures will range in the upper 30s to upper 40s area-wide. A Freeze Watch is in effect for counties north of Orlando tonight with lows falling at or below freezing. Bring in those plants!
fox35orlando.com
Orlando's Hula Bowl will feature first all-female officiating crew
ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday's Hula Bowl at the University of Central Florida’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, will feature college football's first-ever all-female officiating crew. This isn't a moment lost on the women. "This is amazing. I’m just speaking for all the young ladies, this is something that’s...
fox35orlando.com
Jollibee opening first Central Florida location soon
ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready to experience Chickenjoy!. Jollibee, the famous Filipino fast-food chain, is opening its first Central Florida location in Orlando on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The new restaurant will be located at 11891 E. Colonial Dr. near the University of Central Florida. "Jollibee specializes in all things fried...
