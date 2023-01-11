Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event
Cravens Elementary School cuts the ribbon on renovation project
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders with Cravens Elementary School, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, as well as other administrators with Owensboro Public Schools cut the ribbon on the school’s renovation project on Thursday. Cravens Elementary Principal Courtney Cliff says construction started in the spring of 2021. Almost two...
Gov. Eric Holcomb looking to increase teacher pay, eliminate textbook fees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced his proposed 2023 budget. That plan includes more than $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 education. Holcomb announced the plan last week, but spoke more about it in Tuesday’s State of the State Address. “The most important determinant...
USI partners with Chinese university on sport management degree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana announced a newly-established partnership with Chengdu Sport University in China on Thursday. The partnership is for students who study sport economics and management at the University. This marks the first time that USI has offered an international program in the area...
High egg costs affecting Tri-State eateries
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers may have noticed an increase in the price of eggs on their recent trips to the grocery store. The price has seen a sharp increase over the past year, and it’s affecting more than just home cooks. Tri-State restaurants and bakeries haven’t been immune.
Henderson Co. student among nominees selected for US military service academies
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, Kentucky Congressman James Comer announced seven students nominated for appointments to U.S. service academies. Among the list of nominees is Hunter William Mayfield, a student from Robards who attends Henderson County High School, and received a nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy. “On behalf...
VHS holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic Saturday
There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County this weekend. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things...
Newburgh Town Council plans to improve area infrastructure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Several new developments will be coming for the town of Newburgh in 2023. Newburgh Town Council members plan to improve Lou Dennis Community Park and the Rivertown Trail, and will also be adding a fourth shelter house to the park, which will increase the capacity of community gatherings. $200,000 will be put into preventing flood water from damaging the bridge on the Rivertown Trail.
Owensboro students learning about criminal justice system
EVPL hosts first board meeting of 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday was the first board of trustees meeting with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library after the public was upset by some comments made by Vanderburgh County councilmember James Raben. Joe Kiefer’s appointment to the library’s board was one of many appointments that risked being held off...
Braun, Ackerman named 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
Evansville's Affordable Housing Fund Committee discussed plans for 2023
The board committee is set up to provide grants to individual applicants in need of home improvements or affordable housing developers to build units in hopes of tackling the affordable housing issue in the city. Tags. Indiana. Evansville's Affordable Housing Fund Committee discussed plans for 2023. The board committee is...
DCPS welcomes new lead law enforcement officer
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Retired Owensboro police officer and former Hancock County resource officer, Captain Gary Mattingly, is now named the Daviess County Public Schools’ lead law enforcement officer. Mattingly says he’s heading a team of six DCPS resource officers. Mattingly says he’s spent the first couple weeks...
Soaring cost of eggs leaves restaurants scrambled
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The cost for baking or making breakfast has skyrocketed –and and one staple is part of the problem. Eggs not only is it impacting you at home–but restaurants are feeling the pain as well. “We’re not sure what our next step is, you know,” says Libby Fulton of Libby and Mom’s […]
Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville is among several people arrested on meth dealing charges after a recent investigation, according to police. Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say. The former owner of an addiction counseling center...
Henderson Man Denies Harming Infant
A 28 year old Henderson man was arrested after a two month old baby was severely hurt while in his care. It happened on Halloween while Dylan Beck was babysitting. Doctors found that the baby had a skull fracture and a brain bleed. Beck admitted to police that he had...
EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Amy Word appeared for a hearing in court on Thursday morning following her July 2022 arrest. During her court appearance Thursday, Word's next court date was set for March 13.
Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
