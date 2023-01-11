ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 7 dead in Alabama as severe weather, tornadoes hammer state

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for multiple counties following a severe weather system that passed through the state Thursday. The counties included are Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. Ivey and state emergency officials will assess the situation to...
ALABAMA STATE
Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama

WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
ALABAMA STATE

