Three days after parting ways with Mike LaFleur, the Jets have reportedly found two candidates for their offensive coordinator position. Gang Green interviewed Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo on Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Peilssero reported. The Jets also requested to interview Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Caley is expected to interview during the upcoming week. Patullo and Philadelphia are currently on a bye until the divisional round after finishing with the NFC’s top record. Patullo, who has worked with the Eagles since 2021, helped develop an offense that finished third in the NFL in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 55 MINUTES AGO