Oklahoma City, OK

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ktalnews.com

Ja Morant gifts gear to young fan who had signed ball stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish. Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, was trying to get Morant’s attention for an autograph at Monday’s game against San Antonio when two people swiped her special ball.
MEMPHIS, TN
ktalnews.com

Kirk leads Sony as Spieth goes from leading to a missed cut

HONOLULU (AP) — Chris Kirk in the lead might have been the only shred of normalcy in the Sony Open. Jordan Spieth started Friday with a share of the lead. He walked off the 18th green at Waialae in a minor state of shock after missing the cut. “I...
New York Post

Jets interview Eagles’ Kevin Patullo, request Patriots’ Nick Caley for OC position

Three days after parting ways with Mike LaFleur, the Jets have reportedly found two candidates for their offensive coordinator position. Gang Green interviewed Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo on Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Peilssero reported. The Jets also requested to interview Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Caley is expected to interview during the upcoming week. Patullo and Philadelphia are currently on a bye until the divisional round after finishing with the NFC’s top record. Patullo, who has worked with the Eagles since 2021, helped develop an offense that finished third in the NFL in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

