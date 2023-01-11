Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 13, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Free cancer screenings offered at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Allegheny Health...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Goose/duck hunt at Mammoth park inhumane
The beautiful lake in Mammoth Park is now sterile. After a Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation sanctioned goose and duck hunt that started Dec. 12 and ends Jan. 14 (the park is closed to all other use from sunrise to 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays during this period), I have seen no more geese or ducks or swans in the lake.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan 13-16
For many folks, this is a three-day weekend due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday on Monday. So, topping the list are some things that tie in with the importance of the holiday. Author Jacqueline Hamer Flakes book discussion. Jacqueline Hamer Flakes is the daughter of civil...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: A last goodbye and a final cost
Laurel: To a sad goodbye. Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire was killed Jan. 2 in an incident that was a tragedy for his family and the community he served. On Wednesday, the massive turnout for his funeral spoke to his relationships with his neighbors as well as his respect within the law enforcement community.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Rest in peace, Chief McIntire
The horrific death of our beloved Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire has devastated our community. It brought to mind a song by James Taylor, “Fire and Rain.” The words “Just yesterday morning, they let me know you were gone” echo the stunned feelings of everyone throughout our humble community. This is something no one ever imagined happening here. What we lost can never be restored.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pastor urges Hampton Township Council to exempt churches from stormwater management fee
The Rev. Ted Martin, a senior pastor at Hampton Presbyterian, called on Hampton Township Council during its Jan. 11 meeting to exempt churches from having to pay a stormwater management fee. Citing the right to the free exercise of religion in the First Amendment, Martin said the fee creates a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mya Morgan and Franklin Regional’s Juliano Marion
Claim to fame: Morgan has helped lead GCC (12-2, 4-0) to the No. 2 ranking in WPIAL Class 2A. She had 14 points and 14 rebounds and made all 14 of her free throws, in a 57-48 victory over No. 4 Clairton. In the previous game, she had 13 points in a 59-37 win over Berlin Brothersvalley.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Ziccarelli should pay for repairs to county vehicle
There are no accidents, only collisions. Collisions are preventable (i.e., reduce speed after dark and in bad weather). Why are Westmoreland County taxpayers expected to pay for the transportation needs of elected officials (“Westmoreland DA: Crash involving county vehicle was ‘minor’,” Jan. 7, TribLIVE)? While commendable that District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli was on a mercy mission to assist the needs of a family friend at 3 a.m., she should have been using her personal vehicle.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders qualify for national cheer competition
The Fox Chapel Area High School cheerleaders have reason to cheer. For the first time in school history, the varsity cheerleading squad earned a bid to compete at the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship at Disney World on Feb. 10-12. “They were screaming in December when they found out...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District diversity continues to grow
Penn Hills School District continues to become more and more diverse in its student population. According to the district, current records show that although only halfway through the current school year, the district’s K-12 English Learner (EL) enrollment includes six more eligible students than the total number of EL students served the previous school year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 13, 2023: North Hills’ Royce Parham beats buzzer; Bryce Epps breaks South Allegheny record
Royce Parham dropped a game-high 34 points and sank the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead North Hills to a 62-61 overtime victory over South Fayette in Section 4-5A boys basketball Friday night. Jake Pollaro added 13 points for North Hills (10-2, 4-0). Michael Plasko put up 29 points,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman sparks bounce-back season for Fox Chapel girls
Lyla Jablon didn’t have to worry about slowly discovering the chaos of playing girls varsity basketball. The Fox Chapel freshman guard was thrust into an uncomfortable situation early in the season. The Foxes lost leading scorer Skye Byrnes to a broken ankle and had two other starters out with injuries against Woodland Hills.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gary Bayne and Josh Fleitman: Brackenridge chief’s killing demands stronger Pa. gun laws
Amid an avalanche of horrific acts of violence across Allegheny County over the past year, the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire is yet another traumatic and high-profile reminder of the toll of gun violence on our communities. But even more infuriating is the fact that it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport boys pull away for rout of Greensburg Salem
Freeport trailed host Greensburg Salem by a point at the end of the first quarter Friday night before the Yellowjackets erupted with back-to-back 25-point outbursts in the second and third and went on to bury the Golden Lions, 72-27, in a WPIAL Section 1-4A boys basketball game. A running clock...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 12, 2023: undefeated Blackhawk fends off challenge from Quaker Valley
Alena Fusetti and Kassie Potts scored 16 points apiece to lift Blackhawk to a 48-37 victory over Quaker Valley in a matchup of the top two teams in Section 2-4A girls basketball Thursday night. Oumou Thiero had 12 points and Maria Helkowski added 10 for Quaker Valley (9-5, 3-1). The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem catcher Gionnah Ruffner to play at Seton Hall
Gionnah Ruffner will take her powerful softball swing to the Big East. The junior from Greensburg Salem made a verbal pledge to play at Seton Hall. The power-hitting catcher also had an offer from Akron. “When I arrived on campus, the first thing I told my dad was I knew...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny notebook: Wrestler Nathan Monteparte gets 100th career win
North Allegheny senior wrestler Nathan Monteparte hit the 100-career victory milestone on Jan. 11. The 139-pound grappler scored a 12-3 major decision over Butler’s Kase Chopp. The Tigers, however, couldn’t capitalize on that momentum and dropped a 29-23 decision to the Golden Tornado. It was Butler’s first win...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin’s Savannah Schneck impresses by returning to court after tearing left ACL twice
Savannah Schneck lost her sophomore and junior basketball seasons, and she never will get them back. She spent the better part of 19 months rehabbing an ACL that she tore, had repaired then tore again. Some players never recover from knee injuries like that. But Schneck isn’t some player. She...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Terek Crosby at 1,000 points and counting
Terek Crosby wasn’t sure how many career points he had earlier this season during a holiday tournament at Greensburg Salem. The junior guard from Yough knows now. Crosby became the latest player from his school to reach the 1,000-point milestone Tuesday when he poured in 34 in a 75-40 victory over Mt. Pleasant.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Worthington businessman defends billboard messages some consider hate speech
The man behind a Butler County billboard displaying what some consider disturbing messages said his intent is to rally “Americans to take back the country.”. John Placek of Worthington rented an electronic billboard at the intersection of Route 422 and Bonniebrook Road in Summit Township to lobby against issues he said go against God: critical race theory, same-sex marriage and corrupt government. The billboard shows images of a swastika alongside script that likens the FBI to the Gestapo.
