Fox Chapel, PA

The Stroller, Jan. 13, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Free cancer screenings offered at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Allegheny Health...
TARENTUM, PA
Letter to the editor: Goose/duck hunt at Mammoth park inhumane

The beautiful lake in Mammoth Park is now sterile. After a Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation sanctioned goose and duck hunt that started Dec. 12 and ends Jan. 14 (the park is closed to all other use from sunrise to 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays during this period), I have seen no more geese or ducks or swans in the lake.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
5 Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan 13-16

For many folks, this is a three-day weekend due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday on Monday. So, topping the list are some things that tie in with the importance of the holiday. Author Jacqueline Hamer Flakes book discussion. Jacqueline Hamer Flakes is the daughter of civil...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Laurels & lances: A last goodbye and a final cost

Laurel: To a sad goodbye. Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire was killed Jan. 2 in an incident that was a tragedy for his family and the community he served. On Wednesday, the massive turnout for his funeral spoke to his relationships with his neighbors as well as his respect within the law enforcement community.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Letter to the editor: Rest in peace, Chief McIntire

The horrific death of our beloved Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire has devastated our community. It brought to mind a song by James Taylor, “Fire and Rain.” The words “Just yesterday morning, they let me know you were gone” echo the stunned feelings of everyone throughout our humble community. This is something no one ever imagined happening here. What we lost can never be restored.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Letter to the editor: Ziccarelli should pay for repairs to county vehicle

There are no accidents, only collisions. Collisions are preventable (i.e., reduce speed after dark and in bad weather). Why are Westmoreland County taxpayers expected to pay for the transportation needs of elected officials (“Westmoreland DA: Crash involving county vehicle was ‘minor’,” Jan. 7, TribLIVE)? While commendable that District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli was on a mercy mission to assist the needs of a family friend at 3 a.m., she should have been using her personal vehicle.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders qualify for national cheer competition

The Fox Chapel Area High School cheerleaders have reason to cheer. For the first time in school history, the varsity cheerleading squad earned a bid to compete at the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship at Disney World on Feb. 10-12. “They were screaming in December when they found out...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
Penn Hills School District diversity continues to grow

Penn Hills School District continues to become more and more diverse in its student population. According to the district, current records show that although only halfway through the current school year, the district’s K-12 English Learner (EL) enrollment includes six more eligible students than the total number of EL students served the previous school year.
PENN HILLS, PA
Freshman sparks bounce-back season for Fox Chapel girls

Lyla Jablon didn’t have to worry about slowly discovering the chaos of playing girls varsity basketball. The Fox Chapel freshman guard was thrust into an uncomfortable situation early in the season. The Foxes lost leading scorer Skye Byrnes to a broken ankle and had two other starters out with injuries against Woodland Hills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Freeport boys pull away for rout of Greensburg Salem

Freeport trailed host Greensburg Salem by a point at the end of the first quarter Friday night before the Yellowjackets erupted with back-to-back 25-point outbursts in the second and third and went on to bury the Golden Lions, 72-27, in a WPIAL Section 1-4A boys basketball game. A running clock...
GREENSBURG, PA
Greensburg Salem catcher Gionnah Ruffner to play at Seton Hall

Gionnah Ruffner will take her powerful softball swing to the Big East. The junior from Greensburg Salem made a verbal pledge to play at Seton Hall. The power-hitting catcher also had an offer from Akron. “When I arrived on campus, the first thing I told my dad was I knew...
GREENSBURG, PA
North Allegheny notebook: Wrestler Nathan Monteparte gets 100th career win

North Allegheny senior wrestler Nathan Monteparte hit the 100-career victory milestone on Jan. 11. The 139-pound grappler scored a 12-3 major decision over Butler’s Kase Chopp. The Tigers, however, couldn’t capitalize on that momentum and dropped a 29-23 decision to the Golden Tornado. It was Butler’s first win...
WEXFORD, PA
Worthington businessman defends billboard messages some consider hate speech

The man behind a Butler County billboard displaying what some consider disturbing messages said his intent is to rally “Americans to take back the country.”. John Placek of Worthington rented an electronic billboard at the intersection of Route 422 and Bonniebrook Road in Summit Township to lobby against issues he said go against God: critical race theory, same-sex marriage and corrupt government. The billboard shows images of a swastika alongside script that likens the FBI to the Gestapo.
WORTHINGTON, PA

