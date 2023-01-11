The horrific death of our beloved Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire has devastated our community. It brought to mind a song by James Taylor, “Fire and Rain.” The words “Just yesterday morning, they let me know you were gone” echo the stunned feelings of everyone throughout our humble community. This is something no one ever imagined happening here. What we lost can never be restored.

BRACKENRIDGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO