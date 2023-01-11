Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill Sets Historic AEW Title Record
Jade Cargill has now been the AEW TBS Champion for 373 days, cementing her title reign as the longest in company history. Cargill broke former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida's previous record of 372 days. This is just one of several impressive feats Cargill has accomplished since having her first-ever pro wrestling match in March 2021 — meaning she has held a title longer than she has not in her short career thus far.
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
Former WWE Star Got Stressed Wrestling Alison Brie For GLOW
The wrestling-inspired series "GLOW" — based on the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion – first made its way onto Netflix in 2017. Despite being renewed for a fourth season, the streaming service pulled the show in 2020 when production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie had already completed filming scenes before the new series was axed. But during a recent podcast appearance, she discussed how "stressful" it was stepping into the ring with the other actresses during production.
Top AEW Star Met Kenny Omega After Leaving Brother's Wedding Early
The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been one of wrestling's most prominent factions over the last 15 years, along with other pro wrestling luminaries such as Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi. While Omega and the Bucks have seemingly been friends and on-screen allies across multiple promotions for years, the way their friendship started out was not how one may expect. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," The Bucks' Nick Jackson revealed how he met Omega and what they spoke about that day.
CM Punk Shares Ice Cream With AEW Star
The injured, reportedly suspended, but not even close to forgotten CM Punk has been sending out mixed signals regarding AEW lately. One minute he's agreeing with friend and fellow AEW star Dax Harwood that there is money to be made with a program between Punk and backstage foes The Elite, the next he's making snide remarks about TV ratings towards AEW World Champion MJF. Friday appears to be another day of mixed signals for Punk. On his Instagram story, Punk posted a photo of himself enjoying ice cream with friend, AEW star, and House of Black member Brody King. It's unclear when the photo was taken.
Bill Watts Once Fined Wrestler $50 For Laughing
Wrestlers had to mind their P's and Q's working down in Mid-South Wrestling, but also, apparently, their chuckles. "The Grappler" Len Denton was the latest guest on "Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw," and the territory star talked about how a fiery Bill Watts, the territory's promoter, once docked his pay due to excessive happiness.
Saraya Wants To Feud With Top Male AEW Star
While she wrestled numerous matches involving men in the early days of her career, Saraya has yet to participate in an intergender match on a big national stage. However, that doesn't mean she isn't up for the task, and already seems to have an opponent in mind. "I would love...
WWE Extras Reportedly Concerned By Backstage Vince McMahon Sign
Fear of Vince McMahon reappearing at WWE events has grown since news of his return to the company and election as Executive Chairman of the Board. According to Fightful Select, even talents with the company are concerned about McMahon's return. Extras who were backstage at a recent WWE event saw "Vince's office" listed on the directory for a show, making them fear that the former CEO had returned and was working backstage. It turns out that the directory hadn't changed since Vince left, with the company using the same board since his departure. This follows Ronda Rousey, former "SmackDown" Women's Champion, stating that the WWE locker room was "in flux" after news broke that McMahon was back.
WWE Raw's Karl Anderson Reportedly Spotted Backstage At Another Show
"WWE Raw" superstar Karl Anderson has reportedly been spotted backstage at a show, but it isn't for the red brand. PWInsider.com is reporting that Anderson was spotted in the back for Friday night's episode of "SmackDown." At this time, there is no word on whether or not he'll appear on TV. There has also been no word on if Anderson's O.C. stablemates Luke Gallows and Mia Yim are also backstage.
Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery And Begins Rehab
Earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. Now, just a few short days later, McMahon is seemingly putting her newly-acquired free time to good use in order to deal with a health issue. In a post shared on social media, she disclosed that...
The Latest On The Khans' Interest In AEW-WWE Merger And Vince McMahon
Shahid Khan and Tony Khan, the owners of AEW, are reportedly "interested" in merging their upstart wrestling promotion with the WWE. A new report from CNBC quotes an anonymous AEW source as saying that The Khans, who also own the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League's Fulham F.C., are exploring the possibility of partnering "with a strategic media company to share the intellectual property while merging the wrestling leagues."
Impact Hard To Kill 2023 Results (1/13): Jordynne Grace Vs. Mickie James In Career Vs. Title Main Event, Josh Alexander Vs. Bully Ray
Impact Wrestling presented its Hard to Kill pay-per-view from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia Friday night. The main show was preceded by the Countdown to Hard to Kill preshow. KUSHIDA won a six-way match over Angels, Yuya Uemura, Mike Jackson, Bhupinder Gujjar, and Mike Bailey. KUSHIDA forced Angels to submit to earn the victory. The match saw outside interference by Kenny King, who attacked Bailey. Also, Trey Miguel retained the X-Division Championship against Black Taurus.
WWE HOFer Wants Hulk Hogan And Vince McMahon At Raw 30
WWE will soon celebrate the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," honoring the milestone with a special episode of the company's flagship show on January 23. Several WWE Hall of Famers and legends are slated to be at the "Raw 30" show. So far, reports indicate that WWE Hall of Famers...
Anthony Bowens Thought 'What The Hell Is Happening?' During AEW Match
When The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster were put together on a whim by AEW owner Tony Khan, it was unclear how successful the duo would be. Caster's rapping abilities were always worth tuning in for, but it was rare that an Acclaimed match was must-see. That changed in 2022. The team had to adjust plans early on due to a knee injury to Bowens, but when he returned, Bowens and Caster began putting on some of the best matches of their respective careers. Moreover, their alignment with Hall of Famer Billy Gunn (aka "Daddy Ass") captured the imagination of fans, as proven by the countless signs and deafening chants of "Oh, scissor me, Daddy!"
Britt Baker Comments On Adam Cole's AEW Return
There was a major surprise on "AEW Dynamite" last night, and not the one people expected. After months of uncertainty, Adam Cole appeared for the first time since August, announcing that he would be returning to the ring in an emotional promo detailing his long process recovering from injuries to his head and shoulder.
Interesting Note Regarding Comment Excalibur Made About Adam Cole
Adam Cole shocked the entire wrestling world when he returned to "AEW Dynamite" last night. He came back to the ring for the first time in six months and delivered a passionate promo at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. His appearance not only caught fans by surprise but also people within AEW.
Molly Holly Liked WWE HOFer Despite Their Crude On-Air Comments
One would not that think that Jerry "The King" Lawler and Molly Holly would be all that similar, besides their status as WWE Hall of Famers. After all, Holly has long been described as a "saint," and one of the nicest people one would ever meet in the wrestling industry. In contrast, Lawler has always straddled the line between political correctness and controversy, from his days in the ring to his long tenure at the WWE announcers table, where he became popular for his raunchy commentary during the Attitude Era.
Mercedes Mone Reportedly Ruffling Feathers At Bushiroad
Mercedes Mone made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but even as much of the event's success is being attributed to her, her new arrangement with Bushiroad — the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM — has not come without some bumps. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that stems from her promotion of other Japanese wrestling companies.
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
Frankie Kazarian Reveals Surprise AEW Departure And What's Next For Him
Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view proved to be newsworthy. One reason is that the show featured Frankie Kazarian, who's still featured on AEW's roster page as of this writing, announcing that he's signed a long-term contract with Impact. Kazarian was one of the original AEW signings in 2019,...
