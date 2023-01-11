ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Don Jr mocks paying taxes after father’s company sentenced for tax fraud

The former president’s oldest son appeared to mock the idea of paying taxes in a meme on his Instagram page after his father’s eponymous company was fined $1.6m following a conviction stemming from years-long tax avoidance scheme.Two subsidiaries of Donald Trump’s Trump Organization were sentenced on 13 January after a New York City jury delivered a guilty verdict on 17 felony crimes against them last month.Prosecutors accused the companies of scheming to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with lavish untaxed perks.The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation each face maximum fines of $800,000. The Trump...
White House: Another set of classified documents found at Biden’s home

Jan. 14 (UPI) — A new batch of classified documents was found at President Joe Biden‘s Delaware home this week, White House officials confirmed Saturday. The six papers were located in a small office adjacent to the garage of the home, marking the third set of documents from Biden’s time as vice president during the Obama administration to be found outside of the White House.
