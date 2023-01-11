Read full article on original website
LCSO seeking public help regarding Jan. 1 homicide
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public regarding a shooting that occurred on Jan. 1, offering a cash reward for information that'll lead up to the arrest of the suspect.
LCSO warns public of jury duty scam that has resurfaced in Leon County
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a jury duty scam that has resurfaced in the area.
WALB 10
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
WALB 10
How to spot signs of dog flu
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Most of us know what to do and how we feel when flu season rolls around. But did you know your four-legged best friend can also contract the flu?. We all want our pets to be as healthy as possible. Before you board your fur baby, you may want to be aware of dog flu.
WALB 10
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student living apartment complex in Valdosta has sent vacate notices to all it’s residents. Many Valdosta college students and their families complain they are not being treated fairly. Blanton Commons Student Living Apartment Homes in Valdosta sent out a lease non-renewal letter to all...
WCTV
Cold weather shelters open through the weekend in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need from Friday, January 13, through Sunday, January 15th. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.
valdostatoday.com
Ga Releaf will give away free trees to residents
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the Georgia Tree Council (GTC), working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, established the Ga Releaf Program to provide grant funds to help restore the many environmental, economic, and social health benefits that trees provided in these storm-struck Georgia communities. In addition the Georgia ReLeaf program also makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands. This program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.
wfxl.com
Repeat armed robber in Mitchell County sentenced to life in prison without parole
On January 9th, 2023, the trial of Travis Donaldson started in Mitchell County. Donaldson was charged with the armed robbery of the Family Dollar in Camilla, Georgia on February 4th, 2020. District Attorney Joe Mulholland says that Donaldson cased the store, and then approximately 45 minutes later, robbed the store...
Gadsden County announces holiday closures, service changes for MLK Day
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, Gadsden County announced their closures and service changes for the holiday.
WALB 10
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
wfxl.com
One injured in shooting an Albany apartment
Albany police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening. Police responded to the 1000 block of Swift Court in reference to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found EMS pushing a male on a stretcher. Police spoke with this male once he was in the ambulance and again at the hospital.
WCTV
LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
WCTV
Gadsden County inmates get new tech to obtain GED, other educational resources
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office recently implemented a new program to give inmates access to educational and mental health resources, helping them create a better life when released from jail. “When an inmate gets in our custody, we want them to leave here in...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police report several open cases of human trafficking during awareness month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While Jan. 11 is recognized as Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the Tallahassee Police Department reported they have several open cases involving human trafficking victims. “Human trafficking doesn’t have a certain face or a look,” said TPD Detective Tibria Howard. She said victims range in race and...
WCTV
Quincy Police investigating death of a young child
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department confirmed it is working on an active death investigation at the Arbor Crest Apartments. Officials said the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for the death of a “young child.”. The child’s age and sex cannot be released, but Quincy...
WALB 10
Man arrested in Pelham double homicide
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide where two men were shot to death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Albany police seek suspects; father accused of injuring toddler, striking woman with car
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in two assaults and a property damage case. Kadarius Jeffery Dunlap is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault that left his daughter injured.
WCTV
Jury convicts Tallahassee man on burglary, aggravated assault charges following six-hour standoff in 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County jury found a Tallahassee man guilty on all counts in connection with a lengthy October 2021 standoff with law enforcement. 31-year-old Myrick Rittman was convicted on nine counts, including burglary, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and felony battery. Rittman was arrested after a six-hour...
WALB 10
Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles were injured during a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Georgia Highway 112 on the outskirts of Sylvester after the vehicle lost control and landed in a creek upside down, according to a Worth County deputy.
WCTV
SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
