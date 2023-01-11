Read full article on original website
Trial dates set for several arraigned in Harrison County
Several people were arraigned in Harrison County on Friday, and dates have been set for their trials.
Man charged in murder of local Ohio man
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
WTOV 9
Noted motorcycle hit-and-run case in Weirton among those heard by grand jury
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted 19 people, including a Weirton man charged with a hit-and-run. You will remember Paul White in August. A search went on after he was accused of striking a 7-year-old boy with a motorcycle at Kings Creek Road on Aug. 19.
WTOV 9
No stranger to the law, Steubenville man arrested on cocaine charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Steubenville man is behind bars after authorities conducted a search warrant on Thursday and discovered a large amount of cocaine at his Ridge Avenue home. Quincy Dudley , 51, was arrested after the Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized approximately 165 grams of cocaine,...
WTOV 9
Assistance from outside agency aims to provide clarity in Strussion murder case
Belmont, OH — September of 2022 marked one year since Tom and Angela Strussion were murdered in their home on trail's end drive in Belmont. The Belmont County Sheriff's Office at that time held a press conference with the biggest takeaway being that they were looking for the public or outside entities to come forward with information and assistance. Some was found early Saturday.
Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police
Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
Ohio County grand jury returns indictments for Wheeling Island murder, attempted murder cases
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Circuit Court grand jury has just returned 15 indictments for their January term, including two cases involving murder and attempted murder on Wheeling Island. The grand jury returned an indictment against 47-year old Curtis McGhee, charging him with three counts of felony malicious assault and one felony […]
WTOV 9
Marshall County magistrate hopes Naloxone training saves lives
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A local magistrate is looking to help save lives on the streets of Marshall County, but that all starts with learning how to do so. Fentanyl is one of the main factors on the market currently that's leading to an increase in overdoses. In response to the issue, Marshall County Magistrate Zachary Allman is conducting training in hopes of changing this trend.
Belmont County man pandered sexually-oriented matter involving a minor
A Belmont County man was sentenced to jail for a charge of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. Ty Thompson will spend the next 3 to four and a half years in prison. Thompson will also have to register as a sex offender in Ohio for the next 25 years upon release. After a tip […]
whbc.com
Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home
ROSE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gruesome discovery at a home in the Lake Mohawk area of Carroll County, where it appears a man and his elderly mother had been dead for a year and a half. The Repository says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has...
2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday
UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
Police seek Wheeling fugitive accused of operating a drug house
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city. On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling. […]
Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills
A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
Columbiana police report finding drugs, gun during searches
Police seized suspected drugs, cash and a gun during two searches in Columbiana on Thursday.
whbc.com
Man Gets Jail Time for Hunting on Private Property Without Permission
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As a repeat offender, a Carroll County man got some jail time for hunting on private property without permission during the recent deer gun week. The ODNR Division of Wildlife says the man was sentenced to 45 days in jail by a...
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
WTAP
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
