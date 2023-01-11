ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

WTOV 9

No stranger to the law, Steubenville man arrested on cocaine charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Steubenville man is behind bars after authorities conducted a search warrant on Thursday and discovered a large amount of cocaine at his Ridge Avenue home. Quincy Dudley , 51, was arrested after the Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized approximately 165 grams of cocaine,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Assistance from outside agency aims to provide clarity in Strussion murder case

Belmont, OH — September of 2022 marked one year since Tom and Angela Strussion were murdered in their home on trail's end drive in Belmont. The Belmont County Sheriff's Office at that time held a press conference with the biggest takeaway being that they were looking for the public or outside entities to come forward with information and assistance. Some was found early Saturday.
WTRF- 7News

Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police

Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County grand jury returns indictments for Wheeling Island murder, attempted murder cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Circuit Court grand jury has just returned 15 indictments for their January term, including two cases involving murder and attempted murder on Wheeling Island. The grand jury returned an indictment against 47-year old Curtis McGhee, charging him with three counts of felony malicious assault and one felony […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Marshall County magistrate hopes Naloxone training saves lives

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A local magistrate is looking to help save lives on the streets of Marshall County, but that all starts with learning how to do so. Fentanyl is one of the main factors on the market currently that's leading to an increase in overdoses. In response to the issue, Marshall County Magistrate Zachary Allman is conducting training in hopes of changing this trend.
whbc.com

Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home

ROSE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gruesome discovery at a home in the Lake Mohawk area of Carroll County, where it appears a man and his elderly mother had been dead for a year and a half. The Repository says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police seek Wheeling fugitive accused of operating a drug house

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city. On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills

A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH

