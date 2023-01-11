Read full article on original website
Huge first quarter lifts Gettysburg boys basketball to emphatic 63-27 win over James Buchanan
Gettysburg opened up a sizable early lead and never looked back en route to a comfortable 63-27 Mid-Penn Colonial win Friday. The Warriors led 29-6 by the end of the first quarter and never faltered. The trio of Josh Herr, Brody Wagner, and Ian McClean sparked the Warriors with 37...
Wayne Fletcher’s 18 points help Central Dauphin outlast Chambersburg in ‘Hoops for Harmony’ tournament
CHAMBERSBURG— Wayne Fletcher II was the recipe to success in Central Dauphin’s hard-fought 49-39 win against Chambersburg on Friday night. Because when the Rams struggled trying to find a scoring rhythm against the Trojans’ 2-3 zone in the third quarter, Fletcher didn’t get flustered or force any bad shots.
James Buchanan girls basketball downs Gettysburg in MPC Colonial Division game
The James Buchanan girls basketball team won its 10th game of the season Friday night by posting a 45-30 victory over Gettysburg in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Mackenzie Stoner paced the James Buchanan attack with 14 points. Madeline Delaney was high scorer for Gettysburg with 11 points.
MacKenzie Stoner’s 24 points against Chambersburg help James Buchanan get eighth straight win
CHAMBERSBURG— James Buchanan’s girls basketball team entered Chambersburg’s ‘Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism’ tournament with a seven-game win streak under their belts, however, things didn’t look very promising at the start of their game against the Trojans on Saturday. But luckily for them,...
Cumberland Valley boys basketball remains unbeaten after MPC Commonwealth victory over CD East
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team remains unbeaten following Friday night’s 53-45 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory over CD East. Dylan Levis was the game-high scorer for the Eagles with 18 points while JD Hunter added 15 more. Anthony Stevens led the CD East attack with 12 points.
Red Land boys hoops holds off Mifflin County in MPC Keystone Division play
The Red Land boys basketball team received sharp free throw shooting from Trey Slaton, who went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter as the Patriots downed Mifflin County, 46-39, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Friday night. Anderson French was high man for Red Land with...
Brayden Richie’s 20 points, clutch plays lead Boiling Springs past Camp Hill
Slowly but surely, the Boiling Springs boys basketball team is starting to find its way. The young Bubblers team won its third of its last four games on Friday, topping Camp Hill on the road 63-54 to improve to 5-8 on the season.
Greencastle edges Northern 59-56 in spirited Mid-Penn Colonial boys basketball tilt
In a spirited Mid-Penn Colonial clash, Greencastle picked up a tightly-contested 59-56 overtime win against Northern Friday. The Polar Bears ended regulation with a 17-9 fourth-quarter run to force overtime, but the Blue Devils outscored the Polar Bears 7-4 in the extra stanza to secure the divisional victory. The trio...
Malachi Thomas, Adam Rosa lead Milton Hershey boys basketball past Harrisburg
The Milton Hershey boys basketball team got 29 points from Malachi Thomas and 24 more from Adam Rosa Saturday in a 77-67 non-conference victory over Harrisburg. Larry Onabonwo added 13 points for the Spartans, who are now 7-1. Julian Bair scored 16 points and Dontae John-Lewis added 14 for Harrisburg,...
Central Dauphin girls basketball falls to St. Frances of Baltimore in ‘Hoops for Harmony’ action
The Central Dauphin girls basketball team stayed with five points of St. Frances of Baltimore at halftime, but the Maryland team pulled away in the second half to record a 59-33 victory over the Rams Saturday at the Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism tournament game,. St. Frances was led...
Cedar Cliff forward Alexis Buie is settled in, thriving at midpoint of girls basketball season
Scott Weyant would be considered a fortunate coach. Much of the talent and moxie that led Weyant’s Cedar Cliff girls basketball squad to a robust 28-2 mark and PIAA 6A semifinal round a season ago is back on the court causing more chaos.
Keon Dockens and Georgios Arahovas’ dominance in the post carry Central Dauphin against Lower Dauphin
CHAMBERSBURG— Keon Dockens and Georgios Arahovas both said they felt they could dominate in the paint going into Saturday’s matchup againt Lower Dauphin on Saturday at Chambersburg’s ‘Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism’ tournament. And, well, they turned out to be right.
Jake Brackbill, Dylan Wagner pace East Juniata boys basketball in hard-fought 60-57 win over Millersburg
East Juniata clipped Millersburg 60-57 in a spirited, back-and-forth showdown Friday. Jake Brackbill and Dylan Wagner combined for 38 points to spark the Tigers. Brackbill led all scorers with 20 points, while Wagner tallied 18 points in the tightly-contested win. Teammate Clark Ritzman chipped in 10 points, respectively. Waylon Troutman...
Jayla Koser’s double-double paces Middletown girls hoops over East Pennsboro in MPC Capital
The Middletown girls basketball team received a double-double performance from Jayla Koser en route to a 36-33 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over East Pennsboro. Koser scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Syncere Matthews added 9 points and Addie Huber chipped in with 7 points.
Newport girls’ basketball defeats Greenwood, 53-45, banking second win of the season
After winning its second game of the season, Newport faced rival Greenwood with some added confidence. The confidence paid off as the Buffaloes defeated the Wildcats 53-45. Greenwood had previously lost 37-30 to Tri Valley and are now 4-5 overall and 1-2 in the Tri-Valley League. Newport had a slow...
Steel-High boys hoops fall to La Academia Charter despite Alex Erby’s 16 points
Steel-High’s Alex Erby scored 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Rollers fell to La Academia Charter of Lancaster Saturday by a score of 52-39. Bamm Appleby added 12 points to the Steel-High attack. The La Academia offense was led by Alex Ermakov with 18 points and Jerry Johnson, Jr. with 14 points.
Jayla Koser posts another double-double to lead Middletown girls hoops over Wyomissing
The Middletown girls basketball team got a double-double from Jayla Koser for the second consecutive game and the Blue Raiders went on to a 40-33 non-conference victory over Wyomissing. Koser netted 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, along with 3 steals and 4 blocks. Addie Huber added 7 points and...
Kayla Fletcher’s 15 points paces Central Dauphin girls hoops to MPC Commonwealth win over Chambersburg
The Central Dauphin girls basketball team was paced by Kayla Fletcher’s 15 points in a 52-23 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over Chambersburg. Fletcher hit for 9 points from behind the arc. Alexis Ferguson added 9 points for the Rams, who improved to 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the Commonwealth Division.
12 Mid-Penn field hockey players make Max Field Hockey All-Region team for Pa.
The Mid-Penn swept the PIAA field hockey state champions this past season with Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg and Lower Dauphin all brining home gold, and the honors continue to roll in for the conference. A dozen Mid-Penn players were named this week when Max Field Hockey released its All-Region team for...
Jaydon Smith, Jeremiah Snyder pace Carlisle boys hoops past Harrisburg
Jaydon Smith poured in 20 points and Jeremiah Snyder added 19 as the Carlisle boys basketball team defeated Harrisburg, 60-52, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. Carlisle improves to 8-6 overall and 2-5 in the Commonwealth Division. Harrisburg falls to 0-10 and 0-8. --
