Baker, LA

SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

Baton Rouge, La. — The Southern University Law Center has partnered with other groups to host an expungement intake event on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event is for East Baton Rouge Parish residents and is set to take place at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E Washington St. in Baton Rouge. Residents can receive assistance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BREC asks public to vote on Scotlandville Greenway Trail names

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is seeking the greater EBR community’s help in naming sections of the Scotlandville Greenway located in north Baton Rouge. BREC’s Greenway and Trails, a division of Planning and Engineering, has divided the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
EBR leaders give update on ongoing drainage efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. — Leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish updated the public on Sunday, Jan 8, about ongoing drainage efforts. According to a spokesman with the EBR Mayor-President’s Office, approximately 3,700 tons of debris have been removed from the Claycut Bayou and Ward Creek areas. Overall, about 22 million pounds of debris have been removed from more than 80 miles of drains and pipes in East Baton Rouge Parish.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

