Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
MyWabashValley.com
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
Seats to top conference matchups headline college basketball’s upcoming bargains. The college football season may be over and done, but that doesn’t mean the sports world is quiet. The NFL is gearing up for wild-card weekend while college basketball enters the depth of conference play. With so many exciting contests on this week’s docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
Atlanta Hawks grant John Collins permission to seek a trade, lower asking price
This past offseason saw the Atlanta Hawks swing for the fences, adding to their core of Trae Young and John
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MyWabashValley.com
Dick Vitale Defends John Calipari Amid Kentucky’s Struggles
The veteran ESPN broadcaster came to the Wildcats coach’s defense after the team’s most recent loss. View the original article to see embedded media. Kentucky basketball has certainly had its highs and lows during John Calipari’s tenure leading the program, and it seems to be hitting a nadir in 2022–23.
MyWabashValley.com
Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium was named as the host of a potential neutral-site conference championship game between the Bills and Chiefs. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL released its official plan for a neutral-site AFC championship game in the event that the Bills and Chiefs are slated to...
MyWabashValley.com
Report: Electronic Strike Zone to be Used by All 30 Triple A Teams
The Automatic Balls and Strikes system will be used throughout the highest level of Minor League Baseball. All 30 Triple A ballparks plan to use an electric strike zone this season, per ESPN. However, the teams will use the Automatic Balls and Strikes (ABS) system differently. One half of Triple A teams will use an electronic strike zone for all calls, while the rest of the league will use an ABS challenge system that allots three challenges per game.
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital.
MyWabashValley.com
MMA Coach Worked As Middleman for Offshore Sportsbook, per Report
James Krause remains under investigation after a Nov. 5 fight involving one of his fighters was flagged for suspicious betting activity. View the original article to see embedded media. New information came to light on Thursday regarding the betting activities of suspended MMA coach and ex-UFC fighter Jerry Krause, who’s...
