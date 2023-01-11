Read full article on original website
Free food distribution to take place on Jan. 26 in Tallahassee
Neighborhood Medical Center and Second Harvest is set to host a free food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Tallahassee.
LCSO warns public of jury duty scam that has resurfaced in Leon County
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a jury duty scam that has resurfaced in the area.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, Jan. 13
Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show. Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Recording of WCTV's 4 p.m. show. Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Bacon-Wrapped Chorizo-Stuffed Dates. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Tallahassee Police report several open cases of human trafficking during awareness month. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM...
SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
Tallahassee MLK Day celebrations, preps underway
A new report from RentCafe shows 62 percent of tenants renewed their leases in 2022, suggesting strong competition in the rental market. Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, January 14. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. By Josh Green. Saturday will bring mostly sunny and cool conditions, with sub-freezing temperatures in...
Gadsden County announces holiday closures, service changes for MLK Day
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, Gadsden County announced their closures and service changes for the holiday.
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
Overnight cold weather sheltering to be provided Jan.13 through Jan.15
Overnight cold weather sheltering will be provided in Tallahassee Friday, Jan.13 through Sunday, Jan. 15 for those in need.
New report shows Tallahassee rental market remains competitive
Saturday will bring mostly sunny and cool conditions, with sub-freezing temperatures in the forecast overnight. Feeling lucky? Well, one of the largest-ever lottery jackpots in history is up for grabs Friday. Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, Jan. 13. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST. Recording of...
LCSO seeking public help regarding Jan. 1 homicide
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public regarding a shooting that occurred on Jan. 1, offering a cash reward for information that'll lead up to the arrest of the suspect.
Cold weather shelters open through the weekend in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need from Friday, January 13, through Sunday, January 15th. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student living apartment complex in Valdosta has sent vacate notices to all it’s residents. Many Valdosta college students and their families complain they are not being treated fairly. Blanton Commons Student Living Apartment Homes in Valdosta sent out a lease non-renewal letter to all...
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
Robbery leads to pursuit to Cascades Park
An individual is in custody following a robbery and pursuit in Leon County.
LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
Quincy Police investigating death of a young child
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department confirmed it is working on an active death investigation at the Arbor Crest Apartments. Officials said the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for the death of a “young child.”. The child’s age and sex cannot be released, but Quincy...
Parents and teachers oppose combining Sneads Elementary with Grand Ridge Middle School
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County School Board approved plans to combine Sneads Elementary with Grand Ridge Middle School. Parents and teachers were vocal at Thursday night’s school board meeting, begging them to reconsider their decision to combine the two schools, which would make it a K-8 school. “I don’t want a K-8 […]
Replay: Full Court Friday (1/13)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more. This week’s action includes...
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested near Tallahassee’s Cascades Park after leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon. 22-year-old Adeis Francis is now facing charges for robbery and hit and run, according to booking information. He is held at the Leon County Jail. The incident began...
Man arrested in Pelham double homicide
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide where two men were shot to death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
