Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board is set to meet on Tuesday, January 17th. At 11:45am, the Board will have their Quarterly Meeting. At Noon, the regular monthly board meeting will be held. The following is on the agenda for that meeting:. Call to Order. Roll Call. Approval of...
Dieterich Village Board to Meet Monday
The Dieterich Village Board is set to meet on Monday, January 16th at 6:30pm. Approve The Alliance 2023 Investor Dues for $2,500.00. Approve Lake Land College Scholarship Fund Donation for Dieterich High School Seniors for $2,500.00. Approve Dieterich High School Post Prom Donation of $100.00. Approve Dieterich Park District Summer...
Teutopolis Unit 50 Board of Education to Meet Tuesday
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:00pm. Financial Report: Treasurer’s Report; Financial Report; Bill Listings; Board Business – Consent Agenda*; Approval of Levy Hearing Minutes and Regular Meeting Minutes; Final Reading of Board Policies – 110; Purchase of Vision & Hearing Screening Equipment; Purchase of THS Security Equipment; Review of Safe Return to School Plan Recommendations; Discussion and Review of the Board of Education Self-Evaluation; Reports; Building Updates – Principals and Athletic Directors; Superintendent Report.
Effingham Unit 40 to Meet Thursday
The Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education is set to meet on Thursday, January 19th at 4:30pm. The meeting is set to take place in the Unit 40 Board Office.
Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee to Meet Wednesday
The Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee is set to meet on Wednesday, January 18th at 4:30pm.
New Temporary Hours in Place at Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site
The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site is operating under new hours temporarily due to a staffing emergency. The site will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday until further notice. The hours were adjusted after a family emergency involving a key staff member. Since then, community members...
Teutopolis Treats Partners with United Way of Effingham County
Teutopolis Treats will be open this weekend Friday-Sunday. Owner Kathy Ruholl has generously decided to donate a portion of this weekend’s proceeds to the United Way of Effingham County 2022 Campaign. The 2022 Campaign wraps up on January 31, 2023. The campaign is currently at 70% of the $320,000...
Sangamon County COVID Transmission Drops; State Nears COVID Milestone
The rate of new COVID cases locally is slowing down again. Sangamon County has fallen to a medium level of community transmission, down from “high” one week earlier. The county has now seen a total of more than 74,600 cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic, with 431 deaths.
103rd General Assembly Officially Sworn In, Lawmakers Take Oath Of Office
The Illinois House of Representatives held their inauguration ceremony Wednesday afternoon on the University of Illinois Springfield campus to officially kick off the 103rd session of the Illinois General Assembly. The Senate inauguration took place at the Old State Capitol, while the House Inauguration happened at the University of Illinois...
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
Decatur PD, City encourage residents to register security cameras
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are encouraging city residents and business owners to register their external security systems with DPD. Registering a camera will not give DPD access to the camera feed. Rather, it provides a location and other information that...
PAVE First Annual Community Breakfast to Happen in February
PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County) is excited to announce their first Community Breakfast happening on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 6:45 am to 8:30 am at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall. There will be progress updates given from the MAPPING programs in both Teutopolis and Effingham County as well...
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Stacey L. Clifton of Effingham for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, and operating an uninsured vehicle. Stacey posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Blake R. Miller of Mt. Vernon...
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Ashley L. Ohlund of Effingham for domestic battery. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for MFG/Delivery of 30-500g of cannabis. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scam Telephone Calls
From the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website!
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 9 Commander, Captain Nathan Douglas, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Wayne County during February 2023. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
A pair of Springfield EMT’s reportedly “knew better and just didn’t care”
SPRINGFIELD – The December death of a Springfield man has drawn the attention of the NAACP. Teresa Haley, the organization’s president in Springfield and in Illinois, says the case of Earl Moore, Jr., 35, shows the disparities in health care for Blacks and whites. Moore, who was Black, was hallucinating when a loved one called 9-1-1. EMT’s Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley allegedly were rough with Moore, putting him prone on a stretcher and strapping him in tightly across his back.
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
