WA Woman Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Flood Control TaxesTaxBuzzEnumclaw, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Five-star point guard Zoom Diallo breaks down his final six schools
Zoom Diallo, the No. 11 overall prospect in the junior class released his top six schools yesterday. The 6-foot-4, 190 pound point guard from Tacoma (Wash.) is down to Florida State, Gonzaga, Washington, Kansas, USC and Arizona. “This will be my final six schools,” Diallo said. “Each one of these...
Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Extra-Tall Texas Cornerback
Selman Bridges stands 6-foot-4 as he roams the secondary.
Yardbarker
16 amazing Seattle day trips, according to someone who grew up there
Seattle, my hometown, is known for a variety of things; good coffee, evergreen trees, and a love for our sports teams. However, many amazing places await discovery in every direction, from as little as a 30-minute ferry ride to as long as a couple of hours' drive. Here are my recommendations for the best day trips from the city.
nwnewsradio.com
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
KING-5
Monster Jam leaps into the Tacoma Dome this weekend - What's up this Week
Looking for some laughs? Comedian and actor Pete Holmes brings his witty and self-deprecating stand-up to Seattle for two shows this Saturday night at the Neptune Theatre. "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" / Jan. 13-Feb. 5 / Bagley Wright Theatre. On the stage, the Seattle Rep's, "I Am...
KING-5
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these six locally-made cookies
SEATTLE — Craving a delicious, locally-made cookie?. Here are six options to satisfy your sweet tooth from around Western Washington!. Pretty as a picture, these macarons are made with flavors that take customers on an international tasting trip. "The most unique ones I would say are the ube, we...
AOL Corp
UWT bookstore is closing. Here’s why and what students and others are saying about it
University Book Store serving University of Washington Tacoma is set to close its physical store this week after having an on-campus presence dating back to the ‘90s and the start of UWT. Store officials insist they will continue serving students with its online store. This quarter it’s offering free...
KIRO 7 Seattle
‘He was the light:’ Steilacoom family brings awareness to mental health to honor late son’s legacy
STEILACOOM, Wash. — A young baseball prodigy is being remembered as a radiant light who continues to shine brightly following his tragic death this past weekend. The parents of 17-year-old Reese Widman told KIRO 7 they want their loss to help another family or teenager. “We didn’t see it....
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
AOL Corp
Steilacoom High School student, baseball player dies in car crash on Saturday
Reese Widman, a 17-year-old student at Steilacoom High School, died in a car crash near Steilacoom in the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 7. Widman was a standout baseball player at Steilacoom. He was on his way to pursuing his dream of playing college baseball, having committed to Pierce College.
UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing
SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
KING-5
Bouncing back when life throws you a curve: How to have a resilient mindset
SEATTLE — Dr. Gregg Jantz, founder of Edmonds mental health treatment center, A Place of Hope, speaks about the importance of resiliency, or the ability to bounce back, after experiencing hardship. What happens when we don't develop resiliency?. Not developing resiliency can make us more prone to experiencing depression,...
'The whole thing is broken': Temp staffing costs strain WA hospitals
Coming off a recent 12-hour night shift in Grays Harbor County, travel nurse Steven Higgs sleeps for about six hours. Then he tosses his backpack into his 2004 Nissan Sentra and starts the two-and-half-hour drive north along Highway 101 to his home and family in Sequim. Higgs typically spends three...
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
iheart.com
Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business
A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
Non-verbal boy found in Everett reunited with family
EVERETT, Wash. — A non-verbal boy who was found in south Everett on Friday has been reunited with his family, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
