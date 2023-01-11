ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steilacoom, WA

Yardbarker

16 amazing Seattle day trips, according to someone who grew up there

Seattle, my hometown, is known for a variety of things; good coffee, evergreen trees, and a love for our sports teams. However, many amazing places await discovery in every direction, from as little as a 30-minute ferry ride to as long as a couple of hours' drive. Here are my recommendations for the best day trips from the city.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Blue Angels Fly into Seattle

This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these six locally-made cookies

SEATTLE — Craving a delicious, locally-made cookie?. Here are six options to satisfy your sweet tooth from around Western Washington!. Pretty as a picture, these macarons are made with flavors that take customers on an international tasting trip. "The most unique ones I would say are the ube, we...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Bouncing back when life throws you a curve: How to have a resilient mindset

SEATTLE — Dr. Gregg Jantz, founder of Edmonds mental health treatment center, A Place of Hope, speaks about the importance of resiliency, or the ability to bounce back, after experiencing hardship. What happens when we don't develop resiliency?. Not developing resiliency can make us more prone to experiencing depression,...
EDMONDS, WA
iheart.com

Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business

A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
SEATTLE, WA

